NASCAR Toyota 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues in South Carolina on Wednesday with the Toyota 500, the second race at Darlington Raceway in a four-day span.

The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Toyota 500 race at Darlington on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Toyota 500 live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Toyota 500 live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Toyota 500 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Toyota 500 2020 Preview

Kevin Harvick won the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington with a convincing performance on Sunday. It marked the 50th win of his career, and made him an early favorite in this race. In the five races he has competed in this season, Harvick has placed in the top 10 every time, so he’s definitely one to watch here. Alex Bowman, who held an early lead Sunday, finished second, with Kurt Busch, Chase Elliot and Denny Hamlin all close behind.

Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon, who finished in the top 20 in Sunday’s race, will start on the front row. Harvick will start from 20th. The Darlington race, along with every other NASCAR race happening next month in June, will be held without fans in attendance, and all practice or qualifying runs have also been temporarily cut out due to coronavirus precautions.

As for Sunday’s winner Harvick, he’s still getting used to driving with no fans in the stands. “Look, I’ve been around this deal for a long time,” Harvick said after the race. “This is not like anything I’ve ever experienced.” The veteran called Sunday’s race “Awkward,” noting the lack of excitement and fanfare reminded him of a different trying time in history. “Usually, you get out of the car and the crowd is screaming and yelling. (Sunday) out of the car it was like, well, I don’t really know what to do here … I can tell you it’s very similar to coming back after 9/11. That day had a hundred thousand fans in the stands. Now you have no fans,” he said.

Still, Harvick is not as concerned about the 300 mile track at Darlington as much as the 600-mile one he’ll see in the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday.

“We should be pretty fresh from the physical standpoint,” Harvick said. “I’ve been working hard to make sure I was in as good a shape as I’ve been in in a long time coming back. The biggest thing is 300 miles for us is a short race. I think as you look at the weather, being at night, it’s going to be fairly cool. The 600 miles the next week will be the one that you really have to pay attention to. Hydration is the key for me.”

Whether it’s a 600 or 300-mile race, after an over two-month hiatus, NASCAR fans are just glad to have their favorite sport back.