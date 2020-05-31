How to Watch Natalee Holloway Reelz Special Online Without Cable

On Sunday, Reelz Channel is taking a deep dive into the 2005 disappearance of college student Natalee Holloway as part of its “Friends Speak” series. It premieres Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak’ Preview

In 2005 on a school trip to Aruba, University of Alabama student Natalee Holloway disappeared and has never been found. According to the Reelz press release, “evidence points to the man Natalee was last seen with, Joran Van Der Sloot. What happened on Natalee’s last night on earth? How did Joran Van Der Sloot walk away from his crime? We hear from the people who knew Natalee to get their story.”

In the preview video, one of her friends recalls not feeling afraid until she got back to Atlanta when it started to sink in that something was really wrong.

“I remember talking to girls that I was friends with but not super tight with and just remember being really tearful and not knowing what to do,” says Holloway’s friend.

In a video from Reelz’s special “Murder Made Me Famous” from 2015, Dutch honor student Joran van der Sloot is the focus because he was the last person to see her. It describes him as “a star athlete with devilishly good looks; a cunning, cold-blooded predator who cannot resist the urge to kill again.”

“He’s a psychopath. He has no feelings for anyone except himself,” said one of the investigators, adding, “When Joran van der Sloot showed up at the bar, what do you think he had on his mind?”

Van der Sloot was protected by his powerful lawyer father, Paulus, who was detained by authorities because they thought the elder van der Sloot might have had something to do with Holloway’s disappearance. Paulus died in 2010.

In 2012, Joran pleaded guilty to the “qualified murder” of Stephany Flores, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He is expected to be released in 2038. In 2016, he was caught on tape confessing to Holloway’s murder but he later retracted his statements.

Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak premieres Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz.

