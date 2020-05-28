How to Watch Questlove Potluck Special Online Without Cable

There’s a new special coming to TV that is raising money for America’s Food Fund — it’s called Questlove’s Potluck with Friends and it premieres Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Questlove’s Potluck with Friends on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Questlove’s Potluck with Friends’ Preview

Musician/producer Questlove is joining forces with the Food Network to bring viewers a star-studded food special that will raise money for America’s Food Fund, the fundraising initiative launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs that aims to ensure “that all people have reliable access to food.

Questlove’s Potluck with Friends will feature the musician hosting a virtual get-together with some of his famous friends where they will cook, share, and eat some of their favorite dishes and drinks. Guests include Bun B., Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, and Roy Wood Jr.

“During these challenging times, food has been something that brings people together,” said Food Network President Courtney White in a statement. “When Questlove shared his idea, inviting some of his closest friends to participate in a virtual dinner party supporting America’s Food Fund, an initiative working to make sure that food is available to so many in need, we knew we wanted to be first at the table, to see what each guest would be cooking.”

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful,” said Questlove. “America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!”

The entire remote-shot production will “bring friends together as they virtually share their favorite foods and drinks that are bringing them and their families joy while sheltering at home. The candid conversations and cooking moments will offer something for everyone to sample – personal recipes, favorite cocktails, and the simple pleasures and comfort that food brings to all those joining the potluck.”

Questlove’s Potluck with Friends airs Thursday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

