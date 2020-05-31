How to Watch ‘Quiz’ AMC TV Show Online Without Cable

There’s a new limited event series coming to television this week that is a dramatization of the real-life scandal surrounding the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. It is called Quiz and it premieres Sunday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Quiz episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

This three-part limited series tells the story how Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen) and his wife, Diana (Sian Clifford), cheated their way to the £1,000,000 jackpot on the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001. Trystan Gravelle co-stars as Diana’s brother Adrian and Michael Jibson plays lecturer Tecwen Whittock, both of whom were in on the scheme, and Michael Sheen plays the game show host Chris Tarrant.

In real life, the show discovered Ingram’s clever system for cheating (no spoilers!) and four-week trial followed where Ingram, Diana, and Whittock were convicted of “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception.”

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Sheen told the audience that he remembers when Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? first started and what a “cultural phenomenon” it was.

“I remember being really struck by the fact that it was on like every night. I don’t remember that having happened before. It was like it was more than a TV show. It was a sort of phenomenon, a cultural phenomenon,” said Sheen. “And I remember it just kind of ripping through the fabric of reality into a new world. It really was like a whole new epoch of quiz shows and game shows.”

Clifford also said that what they’re hoping to do with this limited series is “shed some light on the unseen sides of the story.”

“In the making of it, we uncovered new evidence, which is very exciting and we’re very excited to share,” Clifford teased. “But, yeah, I think we wanted to make it feel like a heist and we really do that, we really build to that point, and then we pull the rug.”

Writer and executive producer James Graham added that they don’t think it’s a simple as the British media or the trial made it seem, and they want Quiz’s viewers to make up their own minds about whether Ingram and his wife really did cheat.

“About five years ago a book was published called “Bad Show” by Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett, which raised new doubts that the story is quite what people think, and there’s a lot of inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case that they coughed their way to a million pounds,” said Graham. “So we just sort of present both sides, and we ask the question, and we do the classic Who Wants to be a Millionaire? — ask the audience.

“We ask the audience to make up their minds about whether they’re innocent or guilty. But, ultimately, I think it’s meant to be an entertaining but forensic analysis of the criminal justice system and whether they’re guilty or innocent; whether or not they were let down by one of the first big media trials of the 21st century where the guilt was so laced into the popular imagination way before they went on trial.”

The first part of Quiz airs Sunday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Subsequent parts air on June 7 and June 14, same time and channel.

