Red Nose Day Live Stream 2020: How to Watch It Online

The 6th annual Red Nose Day is here. The event provides a mix of celebrities and fundraising and will kick off with a special “Celebrity Escape Room” that features Jack Black, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott. The 3-hour event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Red Nose Day on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Red Nose Day Preview

Red Nose Day was started in 1985 by comedy writer Richard Curtis and comedian Lenny Henry. The day is celebrated in the U.K., typically in March. To date, the holiday has raised more than $1 billion.

This year’s Red Nose Day will work a bit differently. Not only are thousands going to tune in from the comfort of their homes in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the show will start with a one-hour “Celebrity Escape Room” special from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Red Nose Day special will then air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For those tuning in for the first time, Red Nose Day brings together Comic Relief and Walgreens. The campaign raises money to alleviate child poverty. Specifically, half the funds raised from the day goes to domestic programs for kids in the U.S. to provide healthcare, nutrition, and education, reports Parade. The other half goes to in-need communities in Latin America, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Typically, people celebrate Red Nose Day by wearing a red nose that is sold in stores across the U.S. This year, as the Red Nose Day website points out, Walgreens will not be selling Red Noses. Instead, you can unlock a digital Red Nose by making an online donation here.

The Red Nose Day website reads, “Share your Red Nose selfie with family and friends to show your generous support for the campaign and your commitment to help end child poverty. Now, more than ever, we need to help support children in need as they face increased challenges amid school closures, interruptions in family income and much more.”

In a statement to Parade, Walgreens President Richard Ashworth said, ““Red Nose Day has always been about celebrating kindness and caring, and our commitment to support children in need is more urgent than ever before,” Walgreens president Richard Ashworth told Parade.com, “The digital Red Nose is a simple and safe way for people to provide immediate support to the children and communities that are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 health pandemic, especially at a time when physical distance makes traditional ways of helping difficult.”

Some celebrities in this year’s show include Ray Romano, Bryan Cranston, Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, Ben Stiller, Meghan Trainor, James Taylor, and Steve Martin.

The three-hour special will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

