Everything ‘Star Wars’ on Disney Plus: The Ultimate List

Wondering what Star Wars movies and shows are on Disney’s streaming service? We’ve got you covered with our ultimate list below containing everything Star Wars on Disney Plus.
The epic space opera that started it all. In the midst of a galactic war between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance, a farmer on Tatooine is trained by an aging Jedi Knight. Joined by Han Solo and Chewbacca, they set out to rescue Princess Leia from the devious Darth Vader and empower the Rebel’s fight against the Empire. Mark Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker, the unexpected hero of the galaxy, and is joined by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, and James Earl Jones in the thrilling start to the original Star Wars trilogy.
After its success in A New Hope, the Rebel Alliance continues to face the wrath of the Galactic Empire. When the Rebel base on the ice planet Hoth is destroyed by the Empire, Luke sets out to complete his training by a mysterious Jedi Master known as Yoda. Han, Leia, and Chewie do their best to evade Darth Vader, but a new, more dangerous threat has been employed to bring them in. Frank Oz and Billy Dee Williams join the cast as Yoda and Lando Calrissian, respectively. In the dramatic climax, Luke learns of his secret heritage and must come to terms with who he really is.
With Han and Leia captured by Jabba the Hutt, Luke launches a rescue mission to free his friends and bring hope back to the despondent Rebel Alliance. On the forest moon of Endor, what’s left of the Rebel forces devise a plan to destroy the second Death Star while Luke finds a new purpose in trying to turn Darth Vader to the Light Side of the Force. The villainous Emperor Palpatine fuels the hate between the father and son, forcing an emotional battle between Light and Dark. Return of the Jedi is the epic conclusion to the original trilogy but is just the start of the Skywalker saga.
Before Darth Vader became clad in black and was the most feared person in the galaxy, he was just a child named Anakin. The Phantom Menace transports viewers to the start of the Skywalker saga when a Jedi Master and his apprentice take a Force-sensitive young boy under their wing while being pursued by the Sith Lord Darth Maul. Liam Neeson portrays Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor plays a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in this divisive entry into the Star Wars franchise. Natalie Portman and Jake Lloyd play the future parents of Luke and Leia, Queen Amidala and Anakin. Let us also not forget Jar Jar Binks, arguably one of the series’ most hated characters. R2-D2 and C-3P0 make their first appearance in the series.
Anakin hits puberty in Attack of the Clones, which picks up ten years after The Phantom Menace. Struggling with a forbidden romance with Senator Padme Amidala, Anakin swears to protect her from forces that wish her dead. As Obi-Wan investigates the circumstances behind the assassination attempt on the Senator, he uncovers a trouble alliance between the Trade Federation Viceroy Nute Gunray and the Separatists, led by Count Dooku. Attack of the Clones introduces Jango Fett, the father of Boba Fett, and sees the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, Ian McDiarmid as Senator Palpatine, and Frank Oz as Yoda. Hayden Christensen portrays an older, more arrogant Anakin Skywalker.
The concluding chapter of the prequel trilogy sets off the tragic events that ultimately lead to A New Hope. Anakin, frustrated by how the Jedi council and his own mentor treat him, finds solace in an unlikely source – Senator Palpatine. Distrusting of the Jedi, Anakin serves as a double agent for Palpatine and the council and finds himself having to make an impossible decision to choose his true alliance. With the threat of Count Dooku out of the way, Obi-Wan follows a new foe and leader of the Separatists, General Grievous, while Yoda senses a great disturbance in the Force. Follow the rise of Darth Vader as Anakin is pulled in every direction, only to be swayed by the safety and health of his wife, Padme.
Luke Skywalker is gone, tucked away on some unknown planet and hidden from the world. From the ashes of the Galactic Empire rose the First Order, led by Darth Vader enthusiast, Kylo Ren. Son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Ren seeks to accomplish what his grandfather could not – crush the Rebel Alliance. Newcomer to the series Rey finds herself in the middle of the galactic war, unsure of who she is and where she belongs. Rey joins forces with Rebel pilot Poe Dameron, former Stormtrooper Finn, Han, and Chewie to locate Luke and put a stop to Ren, his former pupil. Along the way, though, she gets a glimpse of the powers stirring within her.
Under the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who has since sworn off his allegiance to the Jedi Order, Rey develops her powers to confront Kylo Ren and his commander, Supreme Leader Snoke. As Ren and Rey find themselves connected through the Force, they find a brief common ground that shows promise for the redemption of Ben Solo. General Leia Organa leads her forces against the First Order with the help of Vice Admiral Holdo. Poe, Finn, BB-8, and Rose Tico set out to sabotage the First Order, hoping to give the Resistance a leg up in the galactic war. Frank Oz returns to the series to help guide Luke once more.
The Skywalker saga comes to an end with The Rise of Skywalker. As the surviving Resistance forces prepare to battle the First Order one last time, Rey and Ren engage in an epic struggle of Light vs Dark. When a new threat emerges from the ashes of the original trilogy, Rey must use everything at her disposal to save the galaxy – even if it means making unlikely alliances. The battle of Sith and Jedi culminates in a polarizing conclusion that closes the book on the last of the Skywalkers and ties together the entire series.
Set before the events of A New Hope, Rogue One tells the tragic tale of the rebels that helped get the Death Star plans to Princess Leia. Outside of a few cameos, Rogue One is brimming with new characters that are vital to Star Wars lore. Felicity Jones portrays Jyn Erso, the renegade seeking revenge on the Empire, while Diego Luna joins her as Cassian Andor, rebel captain and intelligence officer. Alan Tudyk, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, and Riz Ahmed round out the cast of the first film in Star Wars’ anthology series. While not a favored Star Wars movie, its climax is one that really got people talking.
Set between Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars fills in the gaps of Anakin Skywalker’s life. For Star Wars fans, it’s an abundance of canonical content featuring new Jedi Knights and those we’ve met before, the Grand Army of the Republic, and the Separatist armies. If you’ve been wondering how Anakin took that drastic turn to the Dark Side, The Clone Wars shows off more of his story and how the years have been unkind. Captain Rex and Anakin’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano were introduced as central characters to Skywalker’s arc while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda return to join the young Jedi on his adventures across the galaxy.
Twenty-five years before the events of The Force Awakens, a new bounty hunter emerges to earn praise from fans of Jango and Boba Fett. The titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin, played by Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal, lives beyond the reaches of the New Republic, doing what Mandalorians do best. It’s not long before his path crosses a mysterious toddler of the same race as Yoda and puts Djarin on the radar for some of the galaxy’s most unsavory characters. Pascal is joined by Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Taiki Waititi, and other notable names for this award-winning spin-off of the Star Wars film series.
Before the First Order became the big bad threat of the galaxy, Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono was keeping tabs on the budding empire. Star Wars: Resistance follows Kaz as he’s recruited by the resistance for a dangerous mission to spy on the antagonistic force. The New Republic pilot is dragged into something much larger than him in this lead-in to the new Star Wars trilogy. Setting up the universe as it is depicted in The Force Awakens, Resistance features recurring appearances of Poe Dameron, Captain Phasma, General Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, C-3P0, and BB-8. Anthony Daniels, Oscar Isaac, and Gwendoline Christie stepped in to voice their on-screen personas while Christopher Sean voices newcomer protagonist Kaz.
Before the Rebel Alliance became the organized faction it was depicted as in A New Hope, it was a ragtag group fighting to stand up to the Galactic Empire. In Star Wars: Rebels, the Empire continues the hunt for the last Jedi Knights initiated in Revenge of the Sith. The animated series follows the Rebels in their fight for the safety of the galaxy, with Taylor Gray, Dave Filoni, Vanessa Marshall, and Freddi Prinze Jr. stepping in as the principal cast. Franchise fans will love the return of Frank Oz and James Earl Jones in their respective roles. Even Forest Whitaker returns to voice Saw Gerreram, who later takes place in the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
What happens when you mix the new with the old? As Star Wars Lego All-Stars shows, you get quite the adventure! Young Han Solo, Chewbacca, Young Lando Calrissian, and General Leia team up with new faces to embark on adventures that take them across the galaxy. The short-run series features the Freemaker brothers, first introduced in Star Wars Lego Freemaker Adventures, and other characters new and old as it transports viewers to different eras within the long-running franchise. Revisit familiar faces and get to know the Freemaker family even more after their introduction in Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. Being a movie made from Legos, don’t expect anything short of wacky antics in this five-episode series.
Who says droids don’t have stories to tell? After the Battle of Endor and the fall of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, C-3P0 finds his wheeled companion R2-D2 captured by a shadowy figure. While locating R2, C-3P0 shares tales about the events of Star Wars Episodes I and II, their role in the Clone Wars, and how they helped the crew in Star Wars Rebels combat the rise of the Galactic Empire. Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, and Admiral Ackbar join C-3P0 as he tries to uncover the figure behind R2’s disappearance and bring the astromech droid home.
Between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the Freemaker brothers – Zander, Kordi, and Rowan – love to take the parts of damaged ships and build new ones. When making a living puts them in the middle of the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance, one of the brothers starts to realize there is more to him than meets the eye. When Rowan happens upon part of a Kyber Saber, he’s forced to acknowledge his connection to the Force. With the help of new and old faces from the Star Wars universe, the Freemaker brothers embark on the journey of a lifetime that’s sure to change their path forever.
What exactly were Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Maz Kanata, Rey, Finn, Captain Phasma, and BB-8 up to before The Force Awakens? Tune in to this five-part mini-series, which follows the heroes of The Force Awakens and the new Star Wars trilogy across individual adventures. The shorts set out to fill in the gaps for characters like Han and Chewie while giving a bit more backstory for Rey, Finn, Poe, and Phasma. The Resistance Rises is the perfect companion piece to the new trilogy, even though it may feature the comedic tone expected of Lego. Adam Driver, Anthony, Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams return to voice their respective characters.
This seven-part animated series puts the focus on everyone’s favorite green Jedi Master, Yoda. While training a class of Padawans, Darth Sidious emerges with a devastating plan to ruin the Republic. Though his companions may be fresh, Yoda inspires them in the fight against the Dark Side of the Force. Anthony Daniels returns as C-3P0 and Tom Kane steps in for Frank Oz to voice Yoda. The short series features notable Star Wars characters like Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker in this prequel to Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace.
For fans of Star Wars’ most notable female characters, there is The Forces of Destiny. Characters like Princess Leia, Rey, Rose Tico, Qi’ra, Padma Amidala, and Maz Kanata get the spotlight in this animated web series. Across 32 two to three minute episodes, The Forces of Destiny follows these characters and more on their exploits outside of the film series’ they premiered in. BB-8, Anakin Skywalker, C-3P0, and Luke Skywalker join in on the adventures in cameo roles. The episodes take place throughout the Star Wars timeline and often bounce between the new, old, and prequel trilogies.
Pulled right off of the Star Wars YouTube channel library, Star Wars Blips are a collection of eight episodes starring BB-8. Follow the tiny droid across the galaxy as he gets into mischief alongside Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3P0, 2BB-2, BB-4, porgs, and more. The videos were released as part of a promotion for The Last Jedi, but don’t have any narrative collection to the new trilogy. These comedic blips on the Star Wars radar serve as a fun intermission should you decide to marathon the whole series.
Have you ever wondered how the Star Wars universe came together? Join narrator Robert Clotworthy on a behind-the-scenes look into the original trilogy that spurned a massive, billion-dollar franchise. Empire of Dreams follows the production of Episodes IV, V, and VI, starting with the career of the man responsible for the galactic war. George Lucas and the cast and crew of the Star Wars trilogy share their stories of financial woes, editing dilemmas, and all of the ups-and-downs that come with building an empire. Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, and so many more are featured in Empire of Dreams, reliving the biggest series of their career.