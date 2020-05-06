How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 13 Online

The current season of Survivor is down to the penultimate episode on May 6, which is two hours, and then the three-hour finale on May 13. Here’s how to watch Survivor: Winners at War without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 13 Preview

Survivor – The Penultimate Step of the War (Sneak Peek 2)

Last week, Tony Vlachos won his third immunity challenge in a row (though he kind of got handed this one because people dropped out for peanut butter and cookies). But either way, he looks poised to possibly win the entire thing if things keep going as they are.

In the description for episode 13, titled “The Penultimate Step of the War,” CBS teases, “In a crucial immunity challenge, the remaining seven castaways make their final push towards the $2 million prize, on the penultimate two-hour episode of Survivor: Winners at War.”

In the preview videos, after Tribal Council, Michele Fitzgerald says everything was a disaster. She’s glad Jeremy Collins is still in the game, but now people know she played her advantage for him and that’s a problem.

Survivor – The Penultimate Step of the War (Sneak Peek 1)

“I’ve been wanting to play this really aggressive gaem, but I sort of feel like I took a butter knife to a gun fight and I don’t really know how I can recover,” says Michele.

Meanwhile, Denise Stapley clarifies that she didn’t mean she’s done with the game at the last Tribal Council, she’s just done getting so upset about things. She does a little art project where she talks about getting the words “endure” and “let go” on her arms.

Finally, Jeremy and Tony talk about how they only have a week left — though Tony is confused, he thinks they have two weeks left because he thinks 10 days = two weeks and they have nine days left. We’re with Jeremy, their nine days are a lot closer to seven than 14.

Survivor – The Penultimate Step of the War (Sneak Peek 3)

As far as fire tokens go, out on Edge of Extinction, Parvati Shallow has seven fire tokens. Natalie Anderson has five, and Danni Boatwright, Sophie Clarke, Tyson Apostol, Yul Kwon, and Wendell Holland each have two fire tokens No one else has any fire tokens.

In the game proper, we only know for certain that Denise has four, Sarah Lacina has two, and Michele has one. Tony has had several recently because of his immunity wins, but he has promised to pay people back for when they helped him earn an advantage and the show hasn’t shown us on screen how (or even if) he did that.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

