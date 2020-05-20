How to Watch The Match 2 Online Without Cable

Two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all time will hit the links with their golf counterparts as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in what is being dubbed as The Match: Champions for Charity.

It starts Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch The Match live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via a free trial of one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN are four of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tiger and Peyton vs Phil and Brady live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN are among the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tiger and Peyton vs Phil and Brady live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN are all included in the “Sling Blue” channel bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with these channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tiger and Peyton vs Phil and Brady live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

“The Match” Preview

With professional golf still gearing up for a return, The Match will gives fans something to cheer about with some all-time greats and rivals facing off at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

This is the second go-around for “The Match,” with the first meeting being won by Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods in a thriller. Adding NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning — now retired — and Tom Brady into the mix will only add to the intrigue.

Here are the rules for the 18-hole match play event:

Four-Ball will be the format on holes 1-9. The amateur player will be given three handicap strokes on the nine; one stroke each on a par 3, par 4 and par 5 on holes to be identified by the committee.

Modified Alternate Shot will be the format on holes 10-18. On every hole, each player will play from the teeing area. A ball will be chosen be in-play and strokes are played on an alternating basis until the hole is decided, under the Rules of Golf covering Foursomes.

While the competition will be top-notch, the main motivation behind the event is raising funds for those in need. WarnerMedia and the golfers will collectively make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief.

“Speaking for myself and the way the other three have engaged in some behind-the-scenes conversations about what our opportunity to do good is,” Brady said. “I think that’s at the core of what I think The Match is all about. I know it wasn’t like that last year and as it played into this year, everybody felt like this was a moment in time to use the exposure that we can get for doing great things in communities that are really in need.”

Bragging rights will also be on the line though and there will be no lack of trash talk on the course. Tiger and Phil have a well-documented rivalry, as do Brady and Manning on the football field. Currently, Woods and Manning are a -225 favorite to take home the title, but Mickelson doesn’t see he and Brady as underdogs.

“I have confidence in Tom,” said Mickelson.” I’ve seen him play some of his best golf when he wasn’t expecting to play well. Sometimes expectations get in the way of performing well and so going in here to a foreign site on their home course without his A-game, would lead anyone to think that we wouldn’t have much of a chance and I think we might even lull these two to sleep a little bit. We might even let them win a hole or two and get up early, try to lull them to sleep and then finish strong.”

The Match is taking place in Florida, which means Brady won’t have to travel far. The six-time Super Bowl champion left behind the New England Patriots this offseason and will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

“I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don’t like Tom very much,” Manning joked. “Indianapolis, Denver, Boston.”