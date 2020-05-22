How to Stream Tiger vs Phil Rematch (Easy Guide)

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will tee off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the name of charity at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida on Sunday, May 24 in The Match: Champions for Charity.

It starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

You can watch TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN live online via FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tiger and Peyton vs Phil and Brady live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tiger and Peyton vs Phil and Brady live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Match: Champions for Charity Preview

The two pairs will play 18 holes, with each hole being an individual contest. Each player will play his own ball on each hole, and whomever has the best ball wins the hole. Manning and Brady will each receive three handicap strokes on the nine. Back in 2018, Mickelson and Woods met in the first iteration of The Match, with Mickelson emerging victorious. This time around, they’ll be playing on the course Woods knows far better than any other, and he’s excited about the opportunity to raise over $10 million for charity.

“It’s gonna be Peyton and I against Tom and Phil, and we’re gonna have a great time doing it,” Woods told Golf Digest. “All the money and proceeds are going to go to all the COVID relief efforts. We haven’t decided exactly what charities we’re going to be donating the money to, but we’re gonna be divvying it out to a lot of different causes.”

Woods is also excited about the verbal sparring the likes of former gridiron rivals Manning and Brady will add to the mix.

“There has been a little bit of trash talk already,” Woods said. “We’ve had banter back and forth, and it’s been fantastic. But it’s typical us, it’s what we do. We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it. It’s been fun, and it’ll be like that when we play, when we compete. There will be banter back and forth, but it won’t be as rough as what we have in our text exchange.” Woods is also excited to see his sport injected with two other mega sports stars in what feels like the perfect time for an event like this.

“This is different than what Phil and I did two years ago, playing our match in Vegas. That was he and I just having a great time, trying to showcase golf in a different way. We’re coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it’s about charity. That’s the reason why we’re all doing this.”

Each golfer will be mic’d up, all but guaranteeing hilarious commentary and banter, and there will be no caddies or crowds due to coronavirus precautions.