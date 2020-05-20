How to Watch Ultimate Tag Online Without Cable

There’s a new American Gladiators-esque reality competition series hitting the airwaves this week when Ultimate Tag premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Ultimate Tag on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Ultimate Tag’ Preview

Ultimate Tag pits everyday people (well, everyday people who are in incredible shape) against 18 professional taggers in a contest to win a cash prize. There are different courses that become increasingly difficult as the competitors advance. In each course, professional taggers are intermittently sent into the course to try to stop the competitors.

Ultimate Tag pits everyday people (well, everyday people who are in incredible shape) against 18 professional taggers in a contest to win a cash prize. There are different courses that become increasingly difficult as the competitors advance. In each course, professional taggers are intermittently sent into the course to try to stop the competitors.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the courses include:

Dome Tag: Contestants cling to a cage 30 feet in the air with no harness.

Chase Tag: A straight-forward game of tag played on an obstacle course. a relatively straightforward game of tag played on an obstacle course.

Revenge Tag: This puts contestants in a maze course, attempting to hit buttons that allow the contestants to turn the tables on the taggers and go after the taggers for 10 seconds.

The Final Showdown: This combines the different courses into one game.

This new reality competition series is hosted by NFL sibling trio JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt. In a pre-show interview, they told EW that the athletic skill possessed by both the contestants and the taggers is no joke.

This new reality competition series is hosted by NFL sibling trio JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt. In a pre-show interview, they told EW that the athletic skill possessed by both the contestants and the taggers is no joke.

“It is much more sport than it is a game show … These people take true pride in it, and they’re showing unbelievable athletic skill and strength and stamina. It’s tiring as hell from our perspective,” said JJ.

“It’s full-body work, you can’t just be in shape. You have to be strong, you have to be able to run, you have to have endurance,” TJ added.

The Watt brothers also said that viewers are going to find themselves rooting for or against the taggers, depending on who they come to like.

“You’re gonna cheer for people that you like, you’re gonna cheer against taggers that you don’t like. For us even hosting it, it’s a lot of fun to watch it, and see storylines develop, and it’s tag, so there’s a lot of on-the-edge-of-your-seat moments, where you’re like, ‘Don’t get caught! Don’t get caught!’” said JJ.

Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

