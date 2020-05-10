Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 12 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 12 airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 12, titled ”King of Wishful Thinking,” reads, “Avery spends some time with Ash’s ex. Ed and Rose discuss their relationship. Erika opens up to Stephanie about her past. David listens to his heart, and Geoffrey and Varya look to the future.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Geoffrey Copes With Varya’s Answer to His Proposal

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Although there is no clip of tonight’s episode that features Geoffrey and Varya (as TLC hasn’t shared one promo of their storyline all season … likely due to issues involving his criminal history and arrest record), their “love story” falls apart during tonight’s episode. Fans will remember that Geoffrey proposed to Varya during last week’s episode, and, to the surprise of nobody, Varya turned him down.

Although she didn’t outright tell him “no, I don’t want to marry you,” she does tell him she isn’t ready to marry him just yet, and thinks they are moving too fast. She also emphasizes that she still wants to be with him, but she isn’t sure about moving to the U.S. just yet. However, Geoffrey doesn’t take the rejection very well, and he decides to be really cold and distant during the remainder of his trip.

When they are on their way to the airport, Varya says something about bringing him to a bar the next time he comes back to Russia, and he says, “Why would I come back here?” He then tells her that she broke his heart and he needs to move on when he gets back to the U.S., essentially breaking up with her at the airport. Although she tries to tell him she doesn’t want their relationship to end, his ego is hurt too badly, so he gives her a stiff hug and hops on a flight back to America.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

