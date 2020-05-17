Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 13 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 13 airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 13, titled ”The Pleasure Principle,” reads, “Geoffrey settles back home. Lisa confronts Usman. Ed leaves the Philippines. Avery and Ash spend time with his son. Darcey rethinks her priorities. Stephanie and Erika say goodbye. Yolanda wants answers from Williams, while David develops things with Lana.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TLC. It costs $20 for the first month and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Geoffrey Starts Dating Someone New But Varya Won’t Give Up on Their Relationship

Geoffrey Reverse Dumps Varya 1 of 2After Varya told Geoffrey she's not ready to get married, he's pretty butt hurt. So, when she tries to pull a Nottingham Tom on him but Geoffrey's not having it. Part 1 https://youtu.be/NO_MznDZDOk Part 2 https://youtu.be/2xPBHJiAu5o 2020-05-11T02:32:04Z

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Tonight’s episode promises plenty of drama, tears, surprise visits and some shocking twists and turns. Lisa and Usman are planning to wed in a few short days, but she finds a message on Usman’s phone that might put a stop to their wedding plans. After a female fan messages Usman about his looming nuptials, he tells the woman he loves her, which obviously doesn’t sit well with Lisa.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey moved on fairly quickly from Varya and has a new girlfriend, who fans might remember from earlier in the season. He asks out his friend Mary, who had expressed on several occasions that she was interested in having a romantic relationship with Geoffrey, and the two go on a few dates. Although Varya’s been messaging him for weeks with no response, she doesn’t take the hint and decides to surprise him by flying to the U.S., where she shows up at his house and meets Mary.

David also has his first “date” with Lana, who shocked the world when she turned out to be a real person, and Yolanda is still waiting for answers from Williams, whom she refuses to believe is a catfish (despite the mounds of evidence). Ed also flies back to the U.S. after he and Rose broke up, and Avery contemplates her future with Ash.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers & Predictions

