Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 15 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 15 airs Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 15, titled ”The Neverending Story,” reads, “Stephanie reveals a secret. Geoffrey follows his heart. Darcey looks ahead to the future. David and Lana spend their last bit of time together. Ed hopes for a second chance and Lisa and Usman must say goodbye.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Two Proposals Take Place During Tonight’s Episode

Warning: SOME MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Two proposals take place during tonight’s Season 4 finale of Before the 90 Days – David proposes to Lana at the airport before he flies back to the U.S., and Geoffrey finally makes up his mind on who he wants to be with (between Varya and Mary) and proposes to Varya before she flies back to Russia.

Meanwhile, Stephanie finally takes the step that she couldn’t take while she was dating Erika and comes out to her mother, who is a little taken off guard by the news, but says she loves Stephanie no matter what and she just wants her to be happy. However, she does believe Stephanie is just “confused” because of past toxic relationships, so it’s still up in the air how she really feels about her daughter’s bisexuality.

As for the other 90 Day stars, Ed attempts to mend his relationship with his daughter Tiffany, Lisa and Usman finally tie the knot (despite the incredibly rocky road they’ve had to their “happily ever after”) and Darcey reveals that Tom has been attempting to reach out to her through mutual friends, so viewers have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s season finale.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

