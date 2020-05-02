How to Watch ‘Betty’ HBO Show Online Without Cable

HBO is about to debut a new series called Betty, which tells the story of a group of female skateboarders navigating the male-dominated world they enjoy. It premieres Friday, May 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Betty live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Betty either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Betty live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Betty’ Preview

Betty: Official Trailer | HBO“It’s called being down for my girls.” Betty premieres May 1st at 11PM on HBO. #BettyHBO #HBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo Betty: Official Trailer | HBO 2020-04-07T17:00:16.000Z

Based on the critically-acclaimed feature film Skate Kitchen by Crystal Moselle, Betty follows a group of young women who all love to skateboard and how they navigate that male-dominated world in New York City.

It stars Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film. Here is a character rundown:

Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles. Kirt (Moran) is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a little kid in the body of a woman. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care. Meanwhile, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, intelligent and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them, but she needs to realize that cool points don’t actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls.

The rest of the cast includes Reza Nader as Farouk, Edmund Donovan as Bambi, Caleb Eberhardt as Donald, Katerina Tannenbaum as Ash, Jules Lorenzo as Yvette and Brenn Lorenzo as Celia.

Betty: Official Teaser | HBOBetty. A new original series from the director of Wolfpack and Skate Kitchen premieres May 1 on HBO. #HBO #BettyHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com Betty: Official Teaser | HBO 2020-02-25T17:00:00.000Z

The show will consist of six half-hour episodes called “Key Party,” “Zen and the Art of Skateboarding,” “Happy Birthday, Tyler,” “Perstephanie,” “Ladies on Fire,” and “The Tombs.”

The description for the first two episodes teases: “When Janay (Dede Lovelace) and Kirt (Nina Moran) attempt to throw an all-girls skate sesh, an unexpected visitor cuts the “festivities” short, chaos ensues, and there’s also a van.” and “Donald’s (Caleb Eberhardt) unauthorized shadiness finds Janay (Dede Lovelace) reeling while Kirt (Nina Moran), Indigo (Ajani Russell), and Honeybear (Moonbear) deal with the territorial skater boys. Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) and Bambi (Edmund Donovan) hang under awkward circumstances.”

Betty airs Fridays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Online Without Cable