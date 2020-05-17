How to Watch ‘Beverly Hills 90210: Behind Closed Doors’ Online

In recent years, Reelz has started producing its own version of an E! True Hollywood Story, focusing on such shows as The Facts of Life The Brady Bunch, or people like Anna Nicole Smith and Farrah Fawcett. Now the show examines the iconic 1990s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, airing Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Beverly Hills 90210: Behind Closed Doors’ Preview

Hosted by Today’s Natalie Morales, this behind-the-scenes special takes a look at the iconic 1990s show Beverly Hills 90210 30 years after its premiere. The program promises to show viewers “what it took to make the show from its unforgettable characters to its fast rise to popularity and pop culture prominence tackling taboo issues through powerful storylines,” according to Reelz’s press release.

The release teases:

It was the teen show that invented the youth ensemble drama genre and rose to the top of the class. For much of its 10-year run, the series reigned supreme among young people everywhere. Its unforgettable characters spoke to a generation from the brooding bad boy with a heart of gold Dylan McKay (the late Luke Perry) to the always dependable Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), his life-of-the-party friend Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering) and Brandon’s down-to-earth sister Brenda (Shannen Doherty) millions of viewers tuned in weekly to see their trials and tribulations as Minnesota teens Brandon and Brenda were transplanted to the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills. In Beverly Hills, 90210: Behind Closed Doors, viewers go inside the world of TV’s most famous zip code to see how the actors scored what would become the roles of a lifetime, the early struggles of the series to find an audience to then dealing with the juggernaut that it became. Hard-hitting topics from AIDS to teen pregnancy to drugs elevated the show from teenage drama to a show to which audiences could relate. Along the way, there were surprising cast departures and after 10 seasons all of the stars eventually moved on but then almost 30 years after its debut there’s an unexpected TV reunion. Through first-hand stories, rare footage and photographs Beverly Hills, 90210: Behind Closed Doors offers a glimpse into this ground-breaking series’ early days through to its enduring impact on culture.

In a preview video, the stars talk about the surprising savior who kept the show from being canceled — the fact that FOX didn’t have anything to replace it with when the initial ratings weren’t very good. So the FOX executives left it on the air and it eventually caught fire.

Beverly Hills 90210: Behind Closed Doors airs Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz.

