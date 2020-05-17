How to Watch Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 Online Free

The Beverly Hills Dog Show usually airs on NBC Sports Network, but for 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic halting television production, the annual canine competition will be televised on NBC on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Watch NBC on FuboTV
NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Watch NBC on Hulu With Live TV
NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Watch NBC on Sling TV
NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show Preview
According to NBC Sports, “superstar dogs and celebrities alike” are once again coming together for the annual Beverly Hills Dog Show. Indeed, in 2019, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White participated with his dog, Leroy, though they did not win — the Best in Show was a Havanese named Bono.
Based on the photos of this year’s event, celebrity attendees include Ariana Madix, Caitlin McGee, Camille Schrier, John O’Hurley, Maria Menounos, David Frei, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Lauren Ash, Spencer Ralston, Brian Baumgartner, Bo Derek, Reece Caddell, Jade Catta-Preta, Olivia Culpo, Ester Dean, Parveen Kaur, MJ Javid & Tommy Feight, Justine Marino, Jocko Sims, and more.
The special taped on February 29, featuring more than 1500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties. According to the press release, before the pooches “face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. For the main event, each group winner will walk the show’s unique runway for the Best in Show judge to determine which dog has what it takes to be champion.”
In addition to Bono the Havanese, recent Best in Show winners at the Beverly Hills Dog Show include 2018’s King, a Wire Fox Terrier, and 2017’s Ripcord, a Doberman Pinscher.
The Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
READ NEXT: How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition 2020 Online Free
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.