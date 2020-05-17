How to Watch Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 Online Free

The Beverly Hills Dog Show usually airs on NBC Sports Network, but for 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic halting television production, the annual canine competition will be televised on NBC on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Beverly Hills Dog Show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show Preview

Beverly Hills Dog Show 2019: Best in Show (Full Judging) | NBC SportsSee the full group judging and find out who wins Best in Show at the 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show! #NBCSports #BeverlyHillsDogShow » Subscribe to NBC Sports: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports » Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com: http://www.nbcsports.com/live NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more. Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights! Visit NBC Sports: https://www.nbcsports.com Find NBC Sports on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NBCSports Follow NBC Sports on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nbcsports Follow NBC Sports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nbcsports/ Get tickets for The Secret Life of Pets 2: http://bit.ly/Pets_2 Beverly Hills Dog Show 2019: Best in Show (Full Judging) | NBC Sports https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports 2019-04-21T20:17:30Z

According to NBC Sports, “superstar dogs and celebrities alike” are once again coming together for the annual Beverly Hills Dog Show. Indeed, in 2019, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White participated with his dog, Leroy, though they did not win — the Best in Show was a Havanese named Bono.

Based on the photos of this year’s event, celebrity attendees include Ariana Madix, Caitlin McGee, Camille Schrier, John O’Hurley, Maria Menounos, David Frei, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Lauren Ash, Spencer Ralston, Brian Baumgartner, Bo Derek, Reece Caddell, Jade Catta-Preta, Olivia Culpo, Ester Dean, Parveen Kaur, MJ Javid & Tommy Feight, Justine Marino, Jocko Sims, and more.

The special taped on February 29, featuring more than 1500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties. According to the press release, before the pooches “face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. For the main event, each group winner will walk the show’s unique runway for the Best in Show judge to determine which dog has what it takes to be champion.”

2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show: Best in Show (full) | NBC SportsWatch the winners of each grouping compete for Best in Show at the 2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show. – Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nbcsports – Follow us on Twitter: @NBCSports – Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/NBCSports/ – Follow us on Tumblr: http://nbcsports.tumblr.com/ – Follow us on Vine: https://vine.co/NBCSports Get tickets for The Secret Life of Pets 2: http://bit.ly/Pets_2 2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show: Best in Show (full) | NBC Sports 2017-04-17T16:22:18Z

In addition to Bono the Havanese, recent Best in Show winners at the Beverly Hills Dog Show include 2018’s King, a Wire Fox Terrier, and 2017’s Ripcord, a Doberman Pinscher.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition 2020 Online Free