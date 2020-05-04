How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 5 Online Free

Showtime’s GLAAD award-nominated dramedy Billions, which follows the lives and work issues of hedge fund managers and skillful market manipulators, returns for its fifth season on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Billions’ Season 5 Preview

When we last saw Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and their various cohorts, Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) had been deftly manipulating both Chuck and Axe into some seriously self-destructive behavior, while Wendy (Maggie Siff) and Axe kept moving toward a romantic relationship.

What made Taylor so angry at Axe was that he sabotaged her business and then tried to have her arrested. She then agreed to be Chuck’s mole inside Axe Cap and is now perfectly positioned to play them off of one another.

The logline for season five teases, “Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades see their vicious rivalry reignited as new enemies take aim.”

In the new season, Good Wife Emmy winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards) join the cast for multi-episode arcs.

Margulies plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. Stoll is Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana. The press release for the season teases:

Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction. he series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

In a Q&A on his official website, Lewis says of the new season that he loves the renewed rivalry between his character and Paul Giamatti’s character.

“They beat each other up by manipulating [and] maneuvering intelligently. When one of them gets hit, he immediately recovers and hits harder,” says Lewis, adding, “There is a territory, marked within the narrative, that separates the protagonists for long periods of time.

“There’s a climatic element in that structure that allows the audience to recognize that for them that moment is like stepping into the ring to fight. There’s a lot of emotion in that moment. But you have to be careful not to exaggerate, not to get too excited … it’s a give-and-take between us. As actors we give ourselves completely in those scenes; calmly, with tension, recognizing that it’s a highlight of the story. For me, as an actor, it’s a delight to work with Paul.”

Billions airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

