How to Watch ‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Online

The fifth and final season of the thriller-drama Blindspot, which will hopefully bring Jane Doe’s (Jaimie Alexander) mysterious life full circle, premieres Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Blindspot Season 5 Preview

Blindspot Season 5 Trailer

When we last saw the Blindspot team, they were racing against time to stop an attack from spreading in Iceland, and Madeline (guest star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempted to turn the tables on the team as internal conflict threatened them from within.

In the fifth and final season premiere, titled “I Came to Sleigh,” Jane (Alexander) is trying to pick up the pieces after the explosive season four finale. She gets a strange message from an unknown ally, but the strange message at least allows her to launch a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) from a CI black site. But to do so, she’ll need to enlist the help of an old rival by the name of Sho Akhtar (guest star Ajay Naidu).

“The first episode is told in nonlinear fashion. We slowly piece together what happened immediately after that explosion and what the team’s life looks like — or the surviving members of the team’s life — looks like on the run,” creator Martin Gero told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “The NBC promos have been pretty clear that somebody will not survive, and that is certainly true. One of our main characters is going to meet their untimely end in this episode. It’s a very emotional episode, but it’s also a really fun episode. It’s just great to get the team back together.”

Then in the second episode of the season, titled “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Jane and her team contact Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father in the hope of gaining access to a high-level conference in Finland. Their goal is to bring Matthew Weitz (Aaron Abrams) to their side. In that episode, Bill Nye guest stars once again as himself.

Reade's Fiery Near-Death Experience – Blindspot (Episode Highlight)

In a preview of the season, Madeline is giving a news conference where she says, “I would like to speak directly to these rogue agents — turn yourselves in, end the carnage, before anyone else gets hurt.”

“We’ve been compromised for a really long time now,” says Edgar Reade (Rob Brown), as Jane says, “There’s no coming back from this … we can’t stop now.”

“We’re hunting Madeline, she’s hunting us,” says Sullivan (Kurt Weller).

Meanwhile, Madeline yells, “Actions have consequences. These are yours!”

Blindspot season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

