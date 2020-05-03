‘The Clone Wars’ Finale Stream: How to Watch Season 7 Episode 12 Online

Stream The Clone Wars Now

The finale of Season 7 of The Clone Wars is dropping tonight. The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 will be available on Disney Plus on May 4, 2020, starting around 3 a.m. Eastern. This is different from the normal Friday release in order to celebrate “May the 4” day.

You can watch all of the new Clone Wars episodes right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

And best of all, you can stream The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

The Clone Wars is the long-awaited return of The Clone Wars series, premiering on exclusive to Disney+. Disney writes about the series: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Here’s what you need to know about streaming The Clone Wars:

Stream ‘The Clone Wars’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘The Clone Wars’ 6. Select ‘The Clone Wars’ 7. Select Episode 12 8. Select Play



Stream ‘The Clone Wars’ On Roku Devices

1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘The Clone Wars’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘The Clone Wars’ 9. Select Episode 12 10. Select Play



Stream ‘The Clone Wars’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘The Clone Wars’ 11. Select Episode 12 12. Select Play



Stream ‘The Clone Wars’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘The Clone Wars’ 10. Select Episode 12 11. Select Play

‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Episode 12 Preview

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | "The Phantom Apprentice" Clip | Disney+Ahsoka leads Republic clones to confront Maul’s forces on Mandalore, while Maul senses the impending chaos and makes a calculated play to ensure his own survival in “The Phantom Apprentice,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, April 24th on Disney+. 2020-04-21T16:00:08.000Z

Season 7 of The Clone Wars will have a total of 12 episodes and each episode was released weekly. The series finale is now being released on Disney Plus. It’s called “Victory and Death” and it marks the conclusion of a four-part finale.

A representative of Disney+ confirmed with Heavy that each new episode will drop at 12 a.m. Pacific/3 a.m. Eastern, the same time that The Mandalorian episodes premiered. (Note: Heavy followed The Mandalorian episode drops closely, and sometimes episodes might take a while to appear on your device. But you should be able to see the new episodes no later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern on each premiere day.)

Disney described the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

The official description for the finale reads: “Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.”

Fans are hoping the finale will somehow set up The Mandalorian Season 2 or provide intriguing details about things that happened in Season 1.

Here are more videos that were released before tonight’s episode:

Inside the Final Duel: Maul vs. Ahsoka | Star Wars: The Clone WarsDave Filoni, executive producer and supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, along with cast and crew, discuss the making of Maul and Ahsoka Tano's climactic battle on Mandalore. 2020-04-28T16:00:55Z

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | “Shattered” Clip | Disney+After successfully capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka plans to deliver him to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. When Order 66 is declared in the midst of her journey, her world is turned upside down. Friends become foes, and enemies become allies in “Shattered” this Friday, May 1 st , followed by the heart-pounding series finale “Victory and Death” on Monday May 4 th on Disney+. 2020-04-28T16:00:01.000Z

The Clone Wars takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

