How to Watch Feeding America Comedy Festival Online Without Cable

Some of the world’s biggest stars in comedy are coming together on Sunday, May 10 to raise money for Feeding America. The special, with pre-taped comedy bits, will air from 7 to 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be televised on both NBC and the Weather Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Feeding America Comedy Festival on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Feeding America Comedy Festival Preview

Feeding America Comedy Festival – May 10 at 7/6cComedy's biggest stars come together for the Feeding America Comedy Festival to raise money for local food banks across the country. Watch on The Weather Channel and Local Now Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c. Donate today at feedingamerica.org/comedyfest 2020-05-04T01:14:15.000Z

NBC and the Weather Channel are joining forces to broadcast a two-hour, star-studded charity event in conjunction with Funny Or Die, which will raise money for Feeding America and also showcase some of the biggest comedy stars alive today.

According to NBC’s press release, the comedians participating in the special include Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood, and Marlon Wayans.

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

Byron Allen on TMZ LIVE May 5, 2020 for Feeding America Comedy Festival 2020-05-05T23:29:14.000Z

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200+ food banks, making it America’s largest hunger-relief organization. All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.

The Feeding America Comedy Festival airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the Weather Channel.

