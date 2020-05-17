How to Watch Hightown Online Without Cable

A new drama called Hightown is premiering this weekend, featuring a hard-partying lesbian who needs to go to rehab colliding with a Provincetown cop when she discovers a body in Cape Cod Bay. It premieres Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Hightown on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

'Hightown' Preview

On Hightown, Monica Raymund stars as Jackie Quinones, a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent who uses her badge to seduce tourists in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Her life is turned upside down when she finds a body in Cape Cod Bay and butts heads with a local cop named Det. Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) as they try to figure out how the body figures into the Cape’s horrible heroin epidemic.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Raymund said what drew her to the project was how complex her character is, with personality traits and flaws you don’t often see in a female character.

“It’s always nice to be able to play complex, layered characters. It’s a really good foundation for us to explore from and having conflict, having challenges, having those kinds of circumstances, it makes the experience of exploring a character so fulfilling,” said Raymund, adding, “I think that we’re now seeing the stories that can unfold by including all bodies no matter what your body, right? So, if anything, now like our creative juices get to flow in ways that they haven’t really been accessed before for people who’ve been — for a lot of men who’ve been running entertainment. And so it’s fun to like give these other points of view as women, yeah.”

Creator Rebecca Cutter echoed Raymund’s sentiments, saying, “I grew up reading those Boston crime novels — Robert B. Parker, Dennis Lahane — and that sort of talk-tough guy, ball-breaking language is what I love and what I think is interesting. But I think [Hightown] is from a female perspective. It’s just we haven’t really seen very many women inhabiting those worlds. But I think I write it from a very female perspective in that I’m always conscious of taking care of the women in that world.”

Cutter also said the location was very important to the story. She grew up going to Cape Cod and her father-in-law works as a Fisheries Service Agent. She said Cape Cod may evoke a very “Kennedy”-esque idea, but it also has a dark side.

“People think of it … [as] a sort of idyllic summer vacation home, but it has this real dark and light,” said Cutter. “In the summer, it’s this thriving tourist place and in the winter it’s underemployed and it’s cold and it’s very isolated. So that was the starting point. Provincetown is at the very tip of the Cape and that is the place that has the very thriving LGBTQ community and is sort of a gay mecca in the tourist season. Hyannis is sort of the biggest city on the Cape and that’s where a lot of the drug crime is … There’s class elements of who lives there year-round.”

And when a body washes ashore and the seedy underbelly of the drug dealers starts to come to the forefront, those two classes are going to collide around the local addict, Jackie, and the straight-laced, lonely cop, Abruzzo.

Hightown airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

