‘How to Train Your Husband’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Hallmark Movie Online

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its first original May movie, How to Train Your Husband. The movie premieres tonight (Saturday, May 16) at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel. Here are all the details you need about how to watch this movie online if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch How to Train Your Husband on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘How to Train Your Husband’ Preview

How to Train Your Husband is going to be an adorable movie. The movie stars Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase, Peri Gilpin, Karla Mosley, and Andre Hall.

Here’s Hallmark’s description:

Jillian is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned but her own marriage with grad school sweetheart Justin isn’t as successful. Jillian is an expert in marriages and has wisdom to spare for her clients but seldom listens to her own advice. With help from her mother and friends Nicole and Aaron, Jillian is hoping to figure out “the secrets to a happy marriage.” But when Jillian finally realizes how she’s taken Justin for granted and wants to make amends, it might be too late.

Another description reads:

Jillian is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned but her own marriage isn’t as successful, and she suddenly realizes that she may not know how to fix it.

This movie is a little different than your typical Hallmark movie, since it’s about a married couple finding that spark again, rather than about a couple who are just now connecting. But it sounds absolutely adorable and is definitely a movie you won’t want to miss.

The movie is a Mapelle Film Production, produced by Isaac Alongi and Sandra L. Martin. Martin also wrote and directed the film.

Here’s an On Location preview:

On Location – How to Train Your HusbandGo behind the scenes for a closer look at "How to Train Your Husband." Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/how-to-train-your-husband 2020-05-07T23:54:15Z

And here’s a preview:

Preview – How to Train Your Husband – SaturdayMake it a Date with Hallmark Channel for the premiere of "How to Train Your Husband." 2020-05-15T18:41:16Z

You might also enjoy this trailer from 2017.

How To Train your Husband – Trailer (2017)Jillian is a successful marriage therapist, and best-selling author of self-help marriage books. Her career is going just as planned, but Jillian’s own marriage isn’t going great, and she can’t deal with the fact that she may not know how to fix it. Afraid of what it might look like to others, she pretends everything is fine. Until her husband pushes her to confront the truth that things are not as good as they look. When he leaves on a trip Jillian’s best friend insists that she foster a puppy from the shelter. When pushed out of her comfort zone, she finds that she can care for something else in a way that she hasn’t known before. This discovery leads her on a journey of her own while her husband is away and into a lot of trouble when he comes home. 2018-04-16T18:12:36Z

Here’s another video from 2018 about the movie.

According to IMDb, the movie was originally called How to Pick Your Second Husband First. It actually premiered once before in the U.S. in June 2018 (other sources say 2017), but not for the Hallmark Channel. It’s also based on a book by Jillian James.

Here’s another fun behind-the-scenes video.

The movie also premiered in Canada in February.

Mapelle Films, who produced the film, also produced Fixer Upper, which you can watch on Amazon Prime.

And you can watch their movie Trust Fund on Amazon Prime too.

In addition, How to Train Your Husband has been on Hallmark Movies Now and Pure Flix since 2018. So if you think you already saw it, that might be why.

