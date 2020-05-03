‘The Mandalorian’ Behind-the-Scenes Stream: How to Watch Online

Stream The Mandalorian

The first behind-the-scenes special for Disney Plus‘ hit series, The Mandalorian, is finally airing. This new series, called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, presents us a behind-the-scenes look at the show every week. It’s a much-needed escape during this coronavirus outbreak, and a great way to get excited about Season 2 of the Star Wars hit.

You can watch all of the new Mandalorian behind-the-scenes episodes right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app. And best of all, you can stream the first episode in the series free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

For those not following this series, The Mandalorian revolves around a deadly bounty hunter that is put in danger following his refusal to kill a target – the Baby Yoda that we all now know and love. What follows is a little under eight hours of this bounty hunter traveling from planet to planet, completing jobs and meeting unique, colorful characters. The cast for The Mandalorian includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi. And now we finally get to see a behind-the-scenes look every week at just what happened to make this amazing series come to life.

Here’s what you need to know about streaming Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian:

Stream ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ 6. Select ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ 7. Select Episode 1 8. Select Play Stream ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ On Roku Devices 1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel Stream ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ On Fire TV 1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ 9. Select Episode 1 10. Select Play

Stream ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ On Xbox One 1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Episode 1 12. Select Play

Stream ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ On PS4 1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ 10. Select Episode 1 11. Select Play

About the New Series

A Sneak Peek at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Join The Star Wars Show Book Club, and More!This week in Star Wars, we get the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Doctor Aphra gets her own audiobook original, we announce The Star Wars Show Book Club, and take a look at some of your favorite Star Wars quotes. Plus, travel back to 2010 when a young Boba Fett made his debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Brought to you by GEICO: http://strw.rs/6003EXUe5 Watch more of This Week! in Star Wars https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL148kCvXk8pBViyaR1fRFfG_N54C5ApoY Visit Star Wars at http://www.starwars.com Subscribe to Star Wars on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/starwars Like Star Wars on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/starwars Follow Star Wars on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/starwars Follow Star Wars on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/starwars Follow Star Wars on Tumblr at http://starwars.tumblr.com/ 2020-04-23T18:59:55.000Z

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian explores how the series was made with interviews with the cast and crew. It’s an eight-episode documentary and the first episode premieres on May 4 at 3 a.m. Eastern. After that, one new episode will premiere every week on Fridays at 3 a.m. Eastern.

According to Disney: “Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.”

Favreau said about the series: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

The series will explore how the series was made, George Lucas’ contribution, behind-the-scenes chats with the cast, the use of groundbreaking technology to create The Mandalorian, a behind-the-scenes look at the soundtrack, connections to other Star Wars characters, and more.

Here’s a trailer for the new series:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+Go beyond the making of The Mandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th, only on Disney+. 2020-04-23T12:46:24.000Z

The series’ first episode is premiering just three days after The Mandalorian‘s first season finished airing in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia, and Switzerland.

