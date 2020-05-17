NASCAR at Darlington 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The cars will be back out on the track as the NASCAR Cup Series zooms out of a 10-week COVID-19 break with the with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox (live in select markets) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fox (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Real Heroes 400 race at Darlington live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Preview

NASCAR is hoping it can help jump-start the sports world as it returns with The Real Heroes 400.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer in a release. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

Brad Keselowski was awarded the pole in a random draw. Here is the full Darlington starting lineup:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Alex Bowman

3. Matt DiBenedetto

4. Kyle Busch

5. Aric Almirola

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Joey Logano

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Chase Elliott

12. Matt Kenseth

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Cole Custer

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Austin Dillon

17. Bubba Wallace

18. William Byron

19. Corey LaJoie

20. Erik Jones

21. Ryan Newman

22. Kurt Busch

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Ryan Preece

26. Garrett Smithley

27. Quin Houff

28. Christopher Bell

29. Tyler Reddick

30. J.J. Yeley

31. Michael McDowell

32. Joey Gase

33. Ty Dillon

34. John Hunter Nemechek

35. Brennan Poole

36. Reed Sorenson

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. B.J. McLeod

40. Josh Bilicki

These are some other details to know about the race:

Track : Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (1.366 mile oval)

: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (1.366 mile oval) Length : 293 laps, 400.2 miles

: 293 laps, 400.2 miles Stages : 90 laps, 95 laps, 108 laps

: 90 laps, 95 laps, 108 laps Defending champion: Erik Jones

NASCAR’s return does come with some precautions, per The Washington Post. They are restricting the 40 Cup Series teams to 16 people at the track apiece, including the driver and crew chief — roughly a third of the typical contingent of a top-funded team. They will also be checking participants’ temperatures as they enter the garage and requiring all to wear masks and gloves and maintain social distance, enforced by potential fines of $10,000 to $50,000 or possible ejection.

No dates beyond May 27 have been announced, but NASCAR officials have said on multiple occasions that the sanctioning body intends to run a full 36-race NASCAR Cup Series slate in 2020, per a release.