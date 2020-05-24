National Memorial Day Concert 2020 Live Stream: Watch Online

Tonight is the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS. The big event starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central). If you don’t have access to a TV, you can watch the broadcast for free live on YouTube below.

The official description reads: “On the eve of Memorial Day, a star-studded lineup will grace the stage for one of PBS’ highest-rated programs. This multi-award-winning television event honors the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are hosting this special event tonight.

You can watch the event live in the YouTube video below as it airs.

About Tonight’s Concert

On the East Coast, the concert will be airing at 8 p.m. Pacific and 9 p.m. Mountain, according to TV Guide’s listing — however, you’ll want to check your local PBS listing just to make sure that your local channel is indeed delaying the viewing on TV.

You can watch on YouTube above right at 8 p.m. Eastern.

PBS shared the following description for tonight’s event:

America’s national night of remembrance will feature: new appearances and performances by distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret); Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; Grammy Award-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara; Tony Award- nominated actress Mary McCormack; members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem. The broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott; Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne; and actor/producer/director Esai Morales.”

Tonight’s event is going to be different than what you’re used to seeing if you watch every year. The concert is traditionally held at the U.S. Capitol, but this year it will be a virtual concert that will include pre-taped messages from celebrities thanking the military for their service and sacrifice.

Some segments were filmed with small crews, Deadline shared. O’Hara’s was taped in a studio, and Adkins’ and Flemings’ filmed theirs in vistas in Washington.

Members of the Army Herald Trumpets, Army Chorus, Army Voices and Downrange, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the Navy Band Sea Chanters, and the Air Force Singing Sergeants and Service Color will also perform tonight, Deadline shared.

Executive Producer Michael Colbert told Deadline about tonight’s event: “We just felt that, to have that focus on what we have already gone through, will bring a real connection to people to what is going on today, to show that we are going to get through this.”

In addition to airing on YouTube in the video above, the concert will also air live on the American Forces Network and it will be streamed on Facebook and on PBS.org. If you want to watch later, you can also catch it On Demand.

