How to Watch ‘Penn & Teller: Try This at Home’ Online Without Cable

Magicians Penn Jillette and Teller normally would advise people not to try their illusions at home. But on Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, they’re airing a special on The CW called Try This at Home, a quarantine magic show.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Penn & Teller: Try This at Home on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Penn & Teller: Try This At Home’ Preview

In these “unique times,” entertainers are doing all they can to keep bringing fun and magic to their fans’ homes. Enter Penn & Teller, whose quarantine-based magic show will delight audiences with all kinds of tricks they can try themselves.

The CW’s press release teases, “Penn & Teller: Try This At Home showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home and teaches viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves while being joined by celebrity guests including Elle and Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim.”

In the preview video, there are all sorts of fun tricks and illusions happening: a wine illusion, a light show, card tricks, ping pong ball tricks, and more, while Jillette teases, “Welcome to our homes. We’re going to show you how to do a bunch of tricks. We’re giving away our secrets!”

This special comes just a few weeks before the season seven premiere of the magicians’ CW show called Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which is a competition series celebrating magic.

In that series, which is hosted by Alyson Hannigan, “aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.”

Penn & Teller: Fool Us premieres Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Penn & Teller: Try This At Hme airs Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by an all-new episode of Roswell, New Mexico, on The CW.

