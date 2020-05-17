Rick and Morty Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 8 Online

After the last two amazing episodes, Rick and Morty is back again on Adult Swim for Season 4 Episode 8. The latest episode, called “The Vat of Acid Episode,” premieres Sunday, May 17, at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. CT/11:30 p.m. PT).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

AdultSwim.Com Is an Option if You Have a Cable Log-in

If you have a cable login, you can watch Rick and Morty's newest episode on AdultSwim.com or the app.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 8 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called The Vat of Acid Episode. The description reads: “It’s a Rick, Morty and a vat of acid kind of adventure. But will it be worth Morty missing his English class for?”

This next description was shared on Twitter before the second half of Season 4 launched: “The vat of acid episode. This one with the acid, broh.”

The IMDb description reads: “Rick & Morty go on a simple exchange as Rick tells Morty if something goes wrong jump into the same vat of acid as he does.”

You can see the trailer below.

[adult swim] – "Rick and Morty" New Episode Promo ("The Vat of Acid Episode")Twitter: http://twitter.com/backup_cn2Tumblr: http://cn-confessions.tumblr.com 2020-05-11T04:02:18Z

Adult Swim’s official Facebook page for Rick and Morty released this next clip below for Episode 8.

Although many Rick and Morty episodes this season have made their titles a parody of TV shows or movie titles, tonight’s episode is an exception. It’s simply called “The vat of acid episode.”

Here’s the schedule for the second half of the season, as shared through the show’s Twitter account.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – “Get off my face broh” – Episode 7

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.” – Episode 8

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.”

You can see a full season 4 trailer below.

Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swimhttp://www.rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-04-01T04:38:57Z

The finale of Rick and Morty Season 8 is expected to air on May 31.

