Rick and Morty Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 10 Online

Rick and Morty is back again tonight on Adult Swim for the season finale, Season 4 Episode 10. The latest episode, called “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri,” premieres Sunday, May 31, at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. CT/11:30 p.m. PT).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 10 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

AdultSwim.Com Is an Option if You Have a Cable Log-in

If you have a cable login, you can watch Rick and Morty’s newest episode on AdultSwim.com or the app.

Unfortunately, sometimes you might get an error like the “Video Is Missing” error and the video can’t be played. This happened for some viewers during last week’s episode. So if you’re trying to watch via the AdultSwim.com route, you should have a backup option ready in case it doesn’t work.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 10 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri. The description was shared on Twitter before the second half of Season 4 launched: “Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.”

An alternative description seen on Google reads: “An adventure with an invisibility belt, but a family that disappears together, must stay together.”

You can see the trailer below.

Tonight’s episode title appears to be returning to the pattern of mimicking a movie or TV title. This one is mimicking the movie title Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Here’s the schedule for the second half of the season, as shared through the show’s Twitter account.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – “Get off my face broh” – Episode 7

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.” – Episode 8

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.” – Episode 9 (tonight)

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” – Episode 10 finale

You can see a full season 4 trailer below.

The finale of Rick and Morty Season 4 is airing tonight on May 31 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

