‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 6 Online

The second half of Rick and Morty Season 4 is finally back on Adult Swim after a long hiatus since we last saw a new episode in December. Season 4 Episode 6, titled “Never Ricking Morty”, premieres Sunday, May 3, at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. CT/11:30 p.m. PT).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 live or on-demand streaming online on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Adult Swim is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 live as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can either record the episode (FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR) and watch it later, or you can watch it anytime through FuboTV’s on-demand library, which includes every Season 4 episode and will have new ones available after they air.

Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which has 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, you can either record the episode (Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage), or you can watch it anytime through the Hulu With Live TV on-demand library, which includes every episode of Rick and Morty and will have new ones available after they air.

Note that the regular Hulu on-demand library (which is different from Hulu With Live TV’s) does not have new episodes of Rick and Morty at this time. It only has the first three seasons. Only the Hulu With Live TV on-demand library has Season 4 and new episodes available.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Adult Swim. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” promotion, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime for free (no credit card required) and then watch for free between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 live as it airs on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can record the episode. Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AdultSwim.Com Is an Option if You Have a Cable Log-in

If you have a cable login, you can watch Rick and Morty’s newest episode on AdultSwim.com or the app. Unfortunately the service doesn’t always work for live streams even that way. For example, many people trying to watch Episode 4 on AdultSwim.com got a “Video Is Missing” and the video could not be played. So if you’re trying to watch via that route, you should have a backup option ready in case it doesn’t work.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called Never Ricking Morty. The description reads: “Rick and Morty encounter an animal with magic powers during one of their space adventures.”

You can see a full season 4 trailer below.

Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swimhttp://www.rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-04-01T04:38:57.000Z

There are spoilers below in terms of Easter eggs found in the trailer.

A number of intriguing Easter eggs are in the trailer, including the return of the Meeseeks as part of a big army getting ready to fight the Citadel. (Does this mean Evil Morty is coming back?) We also get to see Tammy in the trailer, which might foreshadow Birdperson’s long-awaited return. And Snuffles/Snowball is back too!

So what last happened on the show before tonight’s episode?

The last episode we saw of Rick and Morty was called Rattlestar Ricklactica. In that episode, which was heavily influenced by the Terminator franchise, Rick and Morty encounter a snake in an astronaut suit in space. Morty is bummed when he realizes he killed the planet’s first snake space traveler and he doesn’t want to cause the entire planet to lose hope in its future. He gets a snake on Earth and sends it back, but this ends up causing a lot of problems. The alien snake and a local snake scientist fall in love and the snakes end up inventing time travel and everything gets out of control. The snakes send Snake Terminators to try to kill Morty, resulting in Rick and Morty having to go back and fix the timeline on the snake planet. Meanwhile, Beth and Summer are fighting snake Terminators at their home. And Jerry is floating around in his own B Plot story.

Eventually, the 4th dimensional time cops make a return to fix everything and stop the snakes from their initial evolution. There’s also a fun but confusing handoff between future Rick and Morty and present day Rick and Morty that some fans are still debating.

All in all, it was a fun episode and I can’t wait to see what the show has in store for us next.

READ NEXT: New ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Trailer: Every Easter Egg & Clue You Missed