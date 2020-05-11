How to Watch the Rise Up New York Special Online

The latest star-studded telethon is Rise Up New York, a city-wide fundraiser to help New Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It airs Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CNBC. A live stream is embedded below and can also be seen on the NBC Universal Peacock streaming service and on NBC News Now.

Rise Up New York Performers

Organized by iHeartMedia and Robin Hood, which is New York’s largest organization that works to combat poverty, the Rise Up New York telethon is hosted by Tina Fey and boasts some of the Big Apple’s biggest stars making appearances or performing from their homes.

Among those set to appear are Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cynthia Erivo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Angie Mar, Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, David Chang, Bette Midler, Julianne Moore, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Jimmy Fallon, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms.

There will also be special musical performances from Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, and Sting.

The special will also include segments giving real-life accounts of the frontline healthcare providers and first responders who are working tirelessly to combat the virus.

Rise Up New York Benefit

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore in a statement. “This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

The Robin Hood site wants to assure everyone that 100 percent of the money raised will be going to help organizations fighting the pandemic and helping those in need:

In times of crisis, New Yorkers turn to Robin Hood. We don’t yet know the full ramifications of this global pandemic, but we do know this: under-resourced and vulnerable communities are being hit the hardest. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges New York has faced. But while this crisis is tough, New York is tougher. To rise together, we must work together. Our mission: Rally big-hearted New Yorkers to raise funds for those hit hardest by COVID-19: the 1.8 million New Yorkers already living in poverty, and the many others who, overnight, found themselves on the brink of it. As always, our board covers all overhead so 100% of every dollar donated goes out the door, ensuring our neighbors in need have access to life-saving services for themselves and their families in this relief period through recovery and beyond.

The special is being broadcast nationally on CNBC and simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, and SiriusXM. To donate, head to Robin Hood’s official site.

Rise Up New York airs Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on CNBC.

