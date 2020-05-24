How to Watch Smothered Season 2 Online, Without Cable

The second season of SMothered premieres Sunday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. The description of the TLC series reads, “If you thought you knew what the phrase ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter’ meant, just wait until TLC’s new family series SMothered, which follows four outrageous mother/daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme!”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch SMothered on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

TLC is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

There Are Three New Pairs Joining the Cast This Season

The new season of SMothered brings back three returning mother-daughter duos, as well as three new pairs of women with uncomfortable close relationships. Kathy and Cristina, Sunhe and Angelica and Dawn and Cher are all featured on the show again this year, while Season 2 will also welcome newcomers Mary and Brittani, Marcia and Alena and Laurie and Sarah. Check out the descriptions and air dates of the first few episodes below, courtesy of TLC:

EPISODE 2.1, WHAT MOM WANTS, MOM GETS: “Sunhe tries to reconnect with Angelica by crashing her date with Jason. Kathy and Cristina hatch a plan to convince Carlo that they should all move in together. In this second-season premiere, the two new mother-daughter duos are introduced.” (airs Sunday, May 24)

EPISODE 2.2, IF MOM CAN DO IT, I CAN TOO: “Cher and Dawn tell Jared about Cher’s new natural birth plan. Mary takes Brittani to get a colonic. Sunhe can’t stay silent after inviting herself to Jason’s divorce proceeding. Health issues threaten to rob Alena of the one thing that matters most.” (airs Sunday, May 31)

New episodes of SMothered airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, following 90 Day Fiancé. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

