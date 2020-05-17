How to Watch Snowpiercer TV Show Online Without Cable

There’s a new drama premiering this weekend called Snowpiercer, which is based on a graphic novel — and was also a 2013 film by director Bong Joon-ho, who just won an Oscar for directing Parasite. The TV show expands on the world of the film and should be a lot of fun for fans and newbies alike. It premieres Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Snowpiercer on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Snowpiercer Preview

Snowpiercer: Official Trailer | Premieres May 17 | TNT

This post-apocalyptic drama is about the last vestiges of humankind hurtling around the globe on a never-stopping, 1000-car train called Snowpiercer. It takes place seven years after the world became a frozen wasteland due to climate change. The train was supposed to be just for those who could afford tickets and the staff hired to take care of them, but when it was time for the train to depart, hundreds of poor citizens rushed the train to try to save themselves from certain death.

These “tailies” find themselves alive but living in abject poverty in the back of the train. But one of them, Layton Well (Daveed Diggs), is thrust into the upper echelons of the train when he, a former police detective, is tapped to investigate a homicide.

Jennifer Connelly plays Melanie Cavill, the second-in-command to Mr. Wilford, the mysterious man who built the train. She is flanked by Mickey Sumner as Bess Till, a security officer, and her assistant, Lilah Anderson (Alison Wright).

Snowpiercer: Official Trailer #2 | TNT

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Connelly said she was intrigued by the journey her character goes on and how secrets are revealed along the way.

“I felt like the person that you first meet in episode one is very different from the person you come to know by the end of the first season,” said Connelly. “And it’s a kind of gradual, unfolding as you come to understand what she’s been hiding, what she’s been carrying, things that she’s been compartmentalizing. I think a lot of that is revealed … by her relationship with Layton. She’s forced to confront choices that she’s made and who she is, and who she’s become … I found that a very rewarding process going through that and watching that character unfold, for me, working on it waiting for the scripts as they came in for each episode.”

Diggs added, “I think you spend a lot of time as an actor like thinking about your secrets, like what you’re character’s secrets are. And particularly I spent so much time in the tail, which is very, very confined because of the amount of people in there. You realize that having a secret is kind of impossible in that situation. So that was an interesting — I think it informed a lot of my choices, this idea that like privacy didn’t exist.”

But it isn’t just the characters harboring secrets. The train itself has a few secrets and with 1000 cars, the show’s scope is only limited by the imagination of the writers’ room. To help ground the show in reality, they actually constructed train cars that were being shaken from the outside by crew members to simulate the movement of the train.

“The train cars all are either built on airbags or on wheels and it could be pretty funny sitting outside the set when you hear these guys working inside,” revealed showrunner Graeme Mason. “But outside, four big grips are shaking the train and bouncing on these little seesaws to make it jostle and move. But it’s part of the kinetic energy of the whole show is the sets really, really define this world.”

The show has already been renewed for a second season, so viewers don’t have to worry about getting invested and having it yanked away by cancellation. Also, Sean Bean of Game of Thrones fame will join the cast in season two in a top-secret role.

Snowpiercer airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

