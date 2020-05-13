How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40 Finale & Live Reunion Online

The first all-winners season of Survivor has all come down to this. There are five castaways left, plus one person from Edge of Extinction will re-enter the game during the two-hour finale. One person will then be crowned the sole survivor during the live (virtual) reunion special. It all starts Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40 Finale Preview

Survivor – It All Boils Down to This (Sneak Peek)Winners battle it out, but only one will be crowned Sole Survivor and take home the $2 million prize. Also, after living on the Edge of Extinction for a long time, castaways dig deep for a shot to get back in the game, on the three-hour season finale of Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2020-05-11T23:12:25Z

The Survivor: Winners at War finale is appropriately titled “It All Boils Down to This.” There are five castaways left: Ben Driebergen, Denise Stapley, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, and Tony Vlachos, plus one of the eliminated contestants will get to re-enter the game after a battle-back challenge. The last time the show did this, that person ended up winning the whole thing, partially because the jury members were feeling very friendly toward someone who hadn’t been a part of most of their ousters. It’ll be interesting to see if that happens here as well.

In the preview for the final episode, we get a sneak peek at the battle-back challenge. It’s a classic — racing through an obstacle course while tied to a rope. They then have to make a rope bridge and solve a table maze at the end.

Out of the remaining contestants, Tony seems well-positioned to win the whole thing. He’s been kind of dominating the game as of late. However, a last-minute surge by any of the others could turn the tides. One thing’s for sure — if we were sitting in any of the other four castaways’ shoes, we would not take Tony to the end if we could help it.

The live reunion should be interesting. CBS announced in April that the Survivor reunion will be held virtually, with host Jeff Probst connecting with the 20 contestants via video chat to discuss the highlights of the season.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jonathan Penner Reveals Wife Stacy’s ALS Diagnosis on the Show