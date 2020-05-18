How to Watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Online Free

The latest concert to hit the airwaves during the COVID-19 pandemic is Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert, which was filmed last September in Paris, France. It will air on TV Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows and specials after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Preview

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert – Sunday, May 17 on ABCSubscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-05-08T13:07:44Z

Back in September, global superstar Taylor Swift filmed a concert at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France. Now the concert is coming to ABC immediately following the season 18 finale of American Idol.

At the concert, Swift performed songs from her award-winning album “Lover” for the crowd that included fans from 37 different countries who all converged on the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime event. “The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says ABC in a press release.

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” added Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment.

“Lover,” which is Swift’s seventh studio album, was the top-selling album of 2019 and broke the record for most simultaneous entries by a female artist in Billboard’s Hot 100 history. All 18 tracks from the album charted at some point. Swift is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over 1 million copies in their week of release (“Speak Now,” “RED,” “1989” and “reputation”) and the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week (“Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “RED,” “1989,” “reputation” and “Lover”).

Swift announced the concert on May 8 on Good Morning America, telling her fans, “I just wanted to say hi. I hope everybody’s doing well and everybody’s happy and healthy and staying safe. So I played this concert in September called the “City of Lover” show and it was in Paris, it was so much fun … and we filmed it, so that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17 and the next day it’ll be on Hulu and DIsney+. I’m really excited about it. Again, sending my love to you guys and hope you’re well.”

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert airs Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

