How to Watch Tirdy Works Online Without Cable

The latest unscripted comedy to premiere on truTV is Tirdy Works, the story of a woman who has made a living sell art made out of moose poop. It premieres Tuesday, May 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Tirdy Works on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Tirdy Works’ Preview

Maine woman makes art from moose turdsMary Winchenbach runs "Tirdy Works" where she makes "Poo Poo Clocks," "Fecal People" and other items. 2018-09-27T13:48:54.000Z

Meet Mary Winchenbach. She’s a woman who lives in Maine and whose moose-poop creations have taken America by storm after a local news story went viral. Winchenbach’s store is called “Tirdy Works” and features things like “Poo Poo Clocks,” “Fecal People” and more moose-poop art projects, jewelry and household items.

The description of truTV’s new reality says, “[Mary has] never been traditional, and now the pot-smoking, part-time comic, and mother of three has become big sh*t in a small town. Helping Mary bring her art to the masses is her longtime partner Deb, teenage daughter Katie, and a colorful cast of locals, including self-described ‘bitch on the hill’ Tammi and her carpenter husband Craig, who help Mary assemble her crafts; Mary’s 16-year-old neighbor Dale, her unwavering jack of all trades; and Courtney, the deaf town prankster who lends his handyman abilities.”

Mary may look like a no-holds-barred, no-nonsense business woman, but at heart, she realizes that her business boom could help her entire town of Somerville, Maine.

“[Mary] cares most about making people happy, providing jobs and helping everyone lighten up. In order to make others’ dreams come true, Mary has to figure out how to increase production, plan for expansion, cope with growing pains and pull the locals of Somerville together. And the clock is ticking with another brutal Maine winter just around the corner.”

In a recent interview with NBC’s Maine affiliate, she said, “People are so serious nowadays and with all the politics going on people are getting mean. Turds are universal; everyone can relate; it makes people smile and kind of come together, don’t you think?”

Tirdy Works airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV.

