Trump’s Virtual Town Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight, Fox News is hosting a virtual town hall with President Donald Trump that airs from 7 to 9 p.m. ET (6-8 p.m. CT), with Trump answering questions from 7:15-8:45 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Fox News and Trump’s virtual town hall on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Fox News is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch the Trump virtual town hall live as it airs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can record it (FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR) and watch it later, or you may be able to watch through FuboTV’s on-demand library, which includes many shows for 72 hours after they air.

Fox News is included in Hulu With Live TV, which has 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Trump’s virtual town hall live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, you can record it (Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage), or you may be able to watch it through Hulu’s on-demand library, which includes most shows after they air.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox News. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” promotion, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime for free (no credit card required) and then watch for free between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Trump’s virtual town hall live as it airs on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can record it. Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Trump Town Hall Preview

The town hall will take place live in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

During the town hall, Trump will answer questions from a virtual audience that were submitted in advance. The questions will be about the reopening of America and will have been submitted via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram ahead of time. Viewers can also share videos about their desire to get back to work (if they are wanting to do that) or they can talk about their small businesses.

Fox News wrote: “Submit your video questions for President Donald J. Trump: Message us on Facebook and Instagram a video of yourself asking a question about restarting the economy, describing your small business or discussing your desire to get back to work. Your video may be featured on our virtual town hall ‘America Together: Returning to Work’ with President Trump on Sunday, May 3rd at 7p ET on Fox News Channel.”

Fox did not note a deadline for submitting questions. Participants’ whose questions are selected will appear during the national broadcast, Fox News noted.

The virtual town hall will take place live in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Bret Baier and Marth MacCallum will moderate the town hall. Baier is the chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report. MacCallum is the anchor and executive editor of The Story.

The event is called: “America Together: Returning to Work.”

This is the first Fox News town hall that Trump has done since one in Scranton on March 5. The March 5 town hall was the most-watched election town hall on cable news, Deadline reported.

Roads near the National Mall have been closed in anticipation of the event, NBC Washington reported. The Lincoln Memorial is closed today from 6 a.m. on, and the Vietnam and Korean War memorials are closed starting at 12 p.m. Eastern. Major roadways nearby will also be closed and everything will reopen at 12 a.m. Eastern.

