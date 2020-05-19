Xfinity at Darlington 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Xfinity at Darlington 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

  • Shares
  • Updated
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington watch

Getty NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington will take place Tuesday evening.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue its season after an over two-month hiatus, resuming action Tuesday evening at Darlington Raceway.

The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Toyota 200 race at Darlington on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Watch FS1 on FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Toyota 200 live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch FS1 on Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports 1 is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Toyota 200 live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Watch FS1 on Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Toyota 200 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Xfinity at Darlington 2020 Preview

The return of NASCAR will feature the debut of 11 drivers who have never driven the track at Darlington ever before. Chase Briscoe, who finished sixth in the race in 2019, will be the highest-finishing driver from last year. The race consists of 147 laps around (that’s 200 miles), and two stages.

Briscoe is one of the early favorites to win, and he says the race occurring in the evening could be the biggest wild card of them all. “I feel confident that we’ll be good,” Briscoe said this week. “And you know, there’s a lot of inexperienced guys in the field as far as never even racing at Darlington. I don’t have a ton of experience there, but at least I know what to expect. I think the biggest question mark for myself is (it’s) at nighttime now. How much does that change things? Last year, it was a pretty hot race and we were slick and sliding around. That fits my driving style a lot more.”

The lineup will be set by random draw, with Noah Gragson starting on the pole, and Michael Annett, his teammate at JR Motorsports, joining him in the front row. It will also be held without practice, and all individuals involved in the event have partaken in health screenings prior to entering the facility due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here is a list of all drivers expected to race at Darlington Tuesday:

  1. 1. Noah Gragson, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  2. 2. Michael Annett, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  3. 3. Justin Haley, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  4. 4. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet
  5. 5. Riley Herbst, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  6. 6. Brandon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
  7. 7. Austin Cindric, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
  8. 8. Brandon Jones, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  9. 9. Ross Chastain, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  10. 10. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  11. 11. Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford
  12. 12. Harrison Burton, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  13. 13. B.J. McLeod, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
  14. 14. Myatt Snider, No. 93 RSS Racing Chevrolet
  15. 15. Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  16. 16. Alex Labbe, No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  17. 17. Anthony Alfredo, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  18. 18. Jesse Little, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
  19. 19. Ray Black II, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
  20. 20. Vinnie Miller, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota
  21. 21. Kody Vanderwal, No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet
  22. 22. Brett Moffitt, No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
  23. 23. Daniel Hemric, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  24. 24. Chad Finchum, No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Ford
  25. 25. Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
  26. 26. Kyle Busch, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  27. 27. Matt Mills, No. 5 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota
  28. 28. Timmy Hill, No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
  29. 29. Joe Nemechek, No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
  30. 30. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
  31. 31. Colby Howard, No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
  32. 32. Ronnie Bassett Jr., No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  33. 33. Mason Massey, No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota
  34. 34. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
  35. 35. Bayley Currey, No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
  36. 36. Joe Graf Jr., No. 08 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
  37. 37. Stephen Leicht, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota
  38. 38. Landon Cassill, No. 89 Shepherd Racing Ventures Chevrolet
  39. 39. Colin Garrett, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.

Read More
,