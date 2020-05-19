Xfinity at Darlington 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue its season after an over two-month hiatus, resuming action Tuesday evening at Darlington Raceway.

The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Toyota 200 race at Darlington on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Xfinity at Darlington 2020 Preview

The return of NASCAR will feature the debut of 11 drivers who have never driven the track at Darlington ever before. Chase Briscoe, who finished sixth in the race in 2019, will be the highest-finishing driver from last year. The race consists of 147 laps around (that’s 200 miles), and two stages.

Briscoe is one of the early favorites to win, and he says the race occurring in the evening could be the biggest wild card of them all. “I feel confident that we’ll be good,” Briscoe said this week. “And you know, there’s a lot of inexperienced guys in the field as far as never even racing at Darlington. I don’t have a ton of experience there, but at least I know what to expect. I think the biggest question mark for myself is (it’s) at nighttime now. How much does that change things? Last year, it was a pretty hot race and we were slick and sliding around. That fits my driving style a lot more.”

The lineup will be set by random draw, with Noah Gragson starting on the pole, and Michael Annett, his teammate at JR Motorsports, joining him in the front row. It will also be held without practice, and all individuals involved in the event have partaken in health screenings prior to entering the facility due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here is a list of all drivers expected to race at Darlington Tuesday: