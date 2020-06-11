How to Watch Alone Season 7 Online Without Cable

One of the most grueling survival reality TV shows is back when Alone returns for its seventh season Thursday, June 11, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.
If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Alone
‘Alone’ Season 7 Preview
Alone is a survival competition series where 10 individuals (or seven teams of two in season four) are left alone in a brutal wilderness environment with limited supplies. Their only mission is to last as long as they can. There are occasional medical check-ins, but other than that, they are completely cut off from the outside world and each other and have limited survival equipment. The last person standing wins the $500,000 grand prize.
Previous seasons took the contestants to British Columbia, Canada, Patagonia, Argentina, and northern Mongolia. Season six took place just south of the Arctic circle and season seven is headed back that way — and the show has upped the ante as well.
According to the History Channel’s press release, “this season poses the most extreme challenge ever seen in the history of the series. Participants must survive 100 days enduring the brutal conditions of The Arctic for a chance to win the largest prize yet, one million dollars. Over six seasons, no contestant in Alone history has ever lasted this long but with the stakes higher than ever and the prize so grand, who, if anyone, will achieve the ultimate goal? No camera crews. No gimmicks. It is the ultimate test of human will.”
The season seven cast includes:
Mark D’Ambrosio
Age: 33
Hometown: Vancouver, Washington
Profession: Sniper & Survival Skills Instructor
Correy Hawk
Age: 30
Hometown: Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Profession: Traditional Bowyer
Shawn Helton
Age: 43
Hometown: Henry, Tennessee
Profession: Tool Maker
Kielyn Marrone
Age: 33
Hometown: Ontario, Canada
Profession: Winter Wilderness Expedition Operator
Joe Nicholas
Age: 31
Hometown: Redding, California
Profession: Biologist
Amos Rodriguez
Age: 40
Hometown: Indianapolis, Indianapolis
Profession: Primitive Skills Instructor
Callie Russell
Age: 31
Hometown: Flathead Valley, Montana
Profession: Ancestral Living Skills Instructor
Keith Syers
Age: 45
Hometown: Curlew, Kentucky
Profession: Homesteader
Joel Van Der Loon
Age: 34
Hometown: Sisters, Oregon
Profession: Primitive Skills School Owner
Roland Welker
Age: 47
Hometown: Red Devil, Arkansas
Profession: Hunting Guide
Alone season seven airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.
