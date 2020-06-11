How to Watch Alone Season 7 Online Without Cable

One of the most grueling survival reality TV shows is back when Alone returns for its seventh season Thursday, June 11, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Alone on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

'Alone' Season 7 Preview

Alone is a survival competition series where 10 individuals (or seven teams of two in season four) are left alone in a brutal wilderness environment with limited supplies. Their only mission is to last as long as they can. There are occasional medical check-ins, but other than that, they are completely cut off from the outside world and each other and have limited survival equipment. The last person standing wins the $500,000 grand prize.

Previous seasons took the contestants to British Columbia, Canada, Patagonia, Argentina, and northern Mongolia. Season six took place just south of the Arctic circle and season seven is headed back that way — and the show has upped the ante as well.

According to the History Channel’s press release, “this season poses the most extreme challenge ever seen in the history of the series. Participants must survive 100 days enduring the brutal conditions of The Arctic for a chance to win the largest prize yet, one million dollars. Over six seasons, no contestant in Alone history has ever lasted this long but with the stakes higher than ever and the prize so grand, who, if anyone, will achieve the ultimate goal? No camera crews. No gimmicks. It is the ultimate test of human will.”

Alone: Roland's 10 Survival Items (Season 7) | Exclusive | HistoryAlone returns with a new season premiering Thursday, June 11th at 10/9c. Roland reveals the 10 items he will be taking with him to conquer the arctic elements on Alone Season 7. #AloneShow Subscribe for more from Alone and other great HISTORY shows: https://histv.co/SubscribeToHistory Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: http://www.history.com/shows/alone What gear are the participants equipped with? http://www.history.com/shows/alone/articles/gear-list Want to be on the next season of Alone? http://www.history.com/shows/alone/articles/want-to-be-on-alone Check out exclusive HISTORY content: History Newsletter – https://histv.co/newsletter Website – https://histv.co/History Facebook – https://histv.co/Facebook Twitter – https://histv.co/Twitter This season on Alone, participants will face the most punishing environment yet: The Arctic. Scattered around Canada’s Great Slave Lake—the deepest lake in North America–season 6’s survivalists will endure incredibly cold conditions and a whole slew of new dangerous wild life, like a thriving bear population, territorial moose, packs of wolves, muskox and the stealthy porcupine. No camera crew. No gimmicks. Last one standing wins. HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network's all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, premium documentaries, and scripted event programming. 2020-05-31T14:59:46Z

The season seven cast includes:

Mark D’Ambrosio

Age: 33

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

Profession: Sniper & Survival Skills Instructor

Correy Hawk

Age: 30

Hometown: Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Profession: Traditional Bowyer

Shawn Helton

Age: 43

Hometown: Henry, Tennessee

Profession: Tool Maker

Kielyn Marrone

Age: 33

Hometown: Ontario, Canada

Profession: Winter Wilderness Expedition Operator

Joe Nicholas

Age: 31

Hometown: Redding, California

Profession: Biologist

Amos Rodriguez

Age: 40

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indianapolis

Profession: Primitive Skills Instructor

Callie Russell

Age: 31

Hometown: Flathead Valley, Montana

Profession: Ancestral Living Skills Instructor

Keith Syers

Age: 45

Hometown: Curlew, Kentucky

Profession: Homesteader

Joel Van Der Loon

Age: 34

Hometown: Sisters, Oregon

Profession: Primitive Skills School Owner

Roland Welker

Age: 47

Hometown: Red Devil, Arkansas

Profession: Hunting Guide

Alone season seven airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

