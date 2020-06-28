How to Watch Arsenal vs Sheffield FA Cup in USA

Arsenal will continue its quest for a record 14th FA Cup title as they face off against Sheffield on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Preview

Arsenal are on the road against as they take on Sheffield in an FA Cup matchup. It’s the squad’s fourth away game in 12 days since play resumed after an extended pause due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. But with a victory over Sheffield, Arsenal would lock up a trip to Wembley Stadium, although it will be without a crowd on hand.

“I will try and transmit how beautiful it is,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told The Daily Mail “A lot of them haven’t experienced what Wembley means. I have to convince them it is worth the effort to go again after three days and the effort they put in at Southampton.

“It’s always exciting to have the chance to go to Wembley – but you want to play the occasion. That’s what makes it such a special day and to do that you need people. You have passion from the fans and you feel the energy from the crowd. Without that, obviously, it’s never going to be the same. … We know it’s all about the people, it’s all about the atmosphere created in the stadium, and that energy that a football game needs.”

Arsenal snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Southampton 2-0 on Thursday, putting losses to Brighton and Manchester City behind them. However, Arsenal is on track for their lowest finish since 1994-95 and Arteta has a rebuilding project ahead of him. That being said, they still have the full respect of Sheffield and their skipper Chris Wilder.

“I’d quite like to have his problems, we all have our own issues, especially when things aren’t going great and they are not going great for us,” he said

“You can never not say Arsenal are not a powerful football club in the Premier League. They have been in the division all the way through, won things. They are going through a stage like everybody does.

“The great Manchester United team went through that stage and came through the other end so teams do. … The likes of Arsenal and Spurs are huge powerful football clubs in this division.”

Sheffield is winless since the restart but will get the services of goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender John Egan back for the matchup against Arsenal.

“I have done a lot of thinking over the last week or 10 days. It hurts, we didn’t want to restart in the manner we have done, but we have done, so I have to try and affect that and find out and get the answers from somewhere and I will look as deep as I possibly can.

“It’s still significant, a chance to win a football match, that’s how I am approaching it.”