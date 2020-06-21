Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Chelsea is looking to cement itself in the top four sports of the Premier League (14-6-9) as they take on a lowly Aston Villa (7-5-17) squad on Sunday at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

The season has been anything but typical, but Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keeping the messaging to his team consistent — they have to take advantage of situations where they can pick up points if they want to secure a Champions League qualification, which a matchup with Aston Villa would fall under. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United are all playing chase and are within striking distance of Chelsea for the No. 4 spot.

“It’s going to be very tough. You want every point that’s on the table. There are a lot of tough games in our run-in. It’s a battle. We will have to take the games as they come, remain focused on ourselves and not look around too much,” Lampard said. “If we can be focused on ourselves and get the right results it will look after itself. We have teams that are behind us and around with a lot of quality that are pushing for the same reasons as us. It’ll be tough but we will do our best.”

Chelsea recently spent some money to bring in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, which puts some added pressure on Lampard for a good finish as the season revs back up.

“We’re a well-supported and well-followed club, and scrutiny is big, as we know — that’s why we love the Premier League and that’s why we’re trying to do our best,” Lampard said. “So I don’t mind the idea, I get it. We’re trying to improve and I’m under no illusions. I will have more pressure on myself.

“Of course, bringing in players we feel are improvements, you have to go and show that, so that will be up to the individuals themselves and that will my job as well. So if the pressure ramps up, that’s fair enough.”

On the other sideline, Aston Villa is hoping to remain in the Premier League and avoid relegation. Villa played to a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United in their first game out of the coronavirus hiatus earlier this week. Aston Villa skipper Dean Smith was happy to see the defensive effort from his squad that has given up a Premier League-high 56 goals this season.

“We’ve all taken a little bit of stick and rightly so with the goals we’ve conceded – coaches and players,” said Smith. “Our defensive organization hasn’t been what we’ve been working on the training ground and we’ve managed over the last 12 to 14 weeks to put that right.

“We’ve got to do it now against some real top drawer players in Chelsea. My centre-halves know too well how good Tammy can be so we’ve got to be even better now on Sunday.”

Chelsea is a healthy -220 favorite with the over-under set at three goals. Chelsea has won the last five matchups with Aston Villa dating back to 2015.