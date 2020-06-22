B90 Strikes Back Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Get ready, 90 Day Fiance fans — there’s a new spinoff show coming to TLC called B90 Strikes Back, which will bring more social commentary to the popular reality franchise when it premieres Monday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



‘B90 Strikes Back’ Preview

Time to Clapback! | 90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back!Clapbacks, side eye and some serious explaining ensues on 90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back! Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-17T19:30:02Z

The 90 Day Fiance franchise is getting another spinoff, this one designed to bring viewers commentary from cast members. The description of B90 Strikes Back promises “clap-backs, side-eye, and some serious explaining ensues” when this “social commentary” series premieres.

“It’s always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we’ve ever seen,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC, in a statement. “Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can’t wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.”

B90 Strikes Back will feature couples addressing the online commentary for each episode in the same air order, as well as the opinions of the Pillow Talk cast. The guests will be “reacting to what the pillow talkers are saying and striking back at burning tweets for the most recent Before the 90 Days and Pillow Talk seasons. Fans can look forward to commentary on some of the most outrageous moments addressed by their favorite cast members directly, all self-shot from their homes.”

Tom Tried Dating Avery and Stephanie! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysTom admits he asked out Avery and Stephanie! Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-10T20:01:15Z

The B90 Strikes Back couples are:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, New York) & Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (San Diego, California) & Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Washington) & Ash, 38 (Australia)

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Connecticut) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

