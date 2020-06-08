How to Watch ‘The Bachelor Greatest Seasons Ever’ Online

To tide Bachelor Nation over until Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette can finally be filmed, ABC is airing a series of look-backs at the Greatest Seasons the show has aired, hosted by Chris Harrison. The specials will air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning June 8.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch episodes of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever’ Preview

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! premieres June 8th 8|7c on ABC 2020-05-21T18:40:44Z

Relive the MOST DRAMATIC SEASONS IN BACHELOR HISTORY with this new series of specials hosted by the man himself, Chris Harrison. The special aims to “take audiences on a journey to look back at some of the most dramatic moments ever from The Bachelor franchise in a 10-episode series event.”

Each Monday night, Harrison will “reach into the vault” to highlight “some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose.”

The first episode features Sean Lowe’s season, one of the most successful seasons in the show’s history. The description of his retrospective promises, “Before he found his happily ever after seven years ago, the former Kansas State football player from Dallas, Texas, greeted 26 stunning women who stepped out of the limos, excited about the possibility of romance. In his season we were introduced to Lesley, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss; Catherine, with whom he found a genuine and deep connection with; AshLee, who melted his heart with the story of her adoption as a little girl; and Sarah, who found the courage to free fall from the top of a skyscraper.

“Relive the dramatic and heartbreaking moments, including Tierra’s explosive fallout with AshLee, the most confrontational hometown visit with Desiree, and the devastating moment Lindsay, who showed up on the first night in a wedding dress, realized that she would not be getting the proposal she had hoped for.”

The next two episodes after that will focus on Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Bachelorette season 11, on June 15, and Ben Higgins, The Bachelor season 20, on June 22. Subsequent episodes will be announced at a later date.

The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

