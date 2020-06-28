Black Monday Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Don Cheadle’s hit comedy Black Monday returns with the final four episodes of its second season on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Black Monday on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Amazon Prime Showtime Channel
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime
Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Black Monday either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.
For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.
Showtime Online
This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:
Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Black Monday live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.
Watch Showtime on FuboTV
Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:
Once signed up, you can either watch Black Monday live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
Watch Showtime on Hulu
Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:
Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch Black Monday live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.
You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
‘Black Monday’ Season 2 Preview
The second season of Black Monday premiered back in March, airing six episodes before pausing due to post-production issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Showtime was eventually able to figure out how to do the post-production work virtually and now the final four episodes of the second season will air from June 28 to July 19.
When we last saw Maurice Monroe (Don Cheadle) and his merry band of stockbrokers and their significant others, Tiffany (Casey Wilson) was having an identity crisis and a new client presented some moral conundrums for Dawn (Regina Hall). Mo, Blair (Andrew Rannells), and Keith (Paul Scheer) were busy chasing down new leads.
When the show returns, episode 7 is titled “Who Are You Supposed to Be?” and the description teases, “At TBDs Halloween party, Blair tries to make the trade of a lifetime, Mo and Dawn argue over an opportunity, Tiff and Corkie (June Diane Raphael) loosen up, and Keith phones a friend.”
Then episode 8, which is titled “Lucky Shoes” and airs July 5, promises, “On election night, Blair makes a risky proposition while Mo and Dawn go on a double date. Keith makes a startling discovery.”
The penultimate episode is titled “At That Time” and the season two finale is called “I Don’t Like Mondays.”
Black Monday season two airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.
