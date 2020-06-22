Bologna vs Juventus: How to Watch in USA

Bologna will host Juventus at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on Monday night in its first Seria A match since early March.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English) and Rai Italia (Italian).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Bologna vs Juventus live on your computer, phone, Fire TV Stick, Rokue, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the English-language broadcast is exclusively on ESPN+, which includes most Serie A matches live:

Get ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Bologna vs Juventus on your computer via the ESPN website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Smart TV or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Rai Italia is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main channel package. You can include both the main bundle and Rai Italia in a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV and the Rai Italia add-on, you can watch Bologna vs Juventus live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Bologna vs Juventus Preview

Juventus is looking to increase its lead at the top of Serie A. They have won their last three matches, including a 2-0 home victory against Inter Milan on March 8. They’ll need Cristiano Ronaldo to play a bit better than he has been of late, however. Ronaldo has 25 goals on the season, but has seen his play decline, and some have wondered whether using Ronaldo as a center forward might mix things up in a good way. According to Sarri, a position switch isn’t something the superstar is interested in.

“We talked about it before the Coppa Italia matches. He has scored 700 goals starting slightly off the centre and clearly his preference is that. Yesterday I talked to Cristiano, alone and for a long time,” Sarri said on Sunday. “He must not lose confidence, I hope that tomorrow the all-time fantastic player will return. You just have to go through a physical moment where you can’t necessarily be the best … We talked about it before the Coppa Italia matches. He has scored 700 goals starting slightly off the centre and clearly his preference is that,” Sarri noted.

Forward Paulo Dybala will be another key factor for Juve in this one. Dybala will need to keep the pressure on up front, but considering he has yet to fully recover from COVID-19, which he and his girlfriend tested positive for in March, that could be a tall order.

“I had coronavirus, but I feel much better now,” Dybala said last week. “I am still not quite at 100 per cent, but I’m pretty good.” He’ll need to be at the top of his game, even in slightly weakened condition.

Bologna, who recently awarded manager Sinisa Mihajlovic with a new one-year contract, has taken two defeats in its last three matches. The team will be led by 23-year-old Italian striker Riccardo Orsolini, who will need to step up in this one if his team wants to come out on top here.

Jerdy Schouten, Federico Santander and Mattia Bani will all be out courtesy of various suspensions, so the pressure could be a bit heightened for the Red and Blues.

Musa Barrow will also be someone to watch for Bologna. Barrow has scored three goals, while also adding an assist this season, and he could be a factor in this one if he repeatedly goes unchecked. He has a pass accuracy of 80.7 percent this season, which is excellent, and his ability to create and make plays could be trouble for Juve.