How to Watch ‘Celebrity Show-Off’ Online Without Cable

There’s a new summer game show on the block called Celebrity Show-Off, which lets your favorite celebrities put their at-home talents on display. It premieres Tuesday, June 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Celebrity Show-Off on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Celebrity Show-Off Preview

Based on a hit Korean format and hosted by The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Show-Off is a unique talent competition series where “each week celebrities will be given the opportunity to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes.”

Confirmed talent includes Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, and Rumer, Scout, Tallulah Willis, and more surprise guests.

Each episode will feature five celebs from across the entertainment spectrum creating self-shot content with the goal being to “attract and engage the most online viewers to keep their digital shows “on the air” and avoid being the channel that “goes dark.” Digital shows will debut on TBS’s YouTube channel on June 24, the day after the premiere episode, and will be scored by total views, view duration, and engagement.

Each week, the stars will come together in an inventive high-tech virtual studio where they will screen and react to each other’s content and find out who will remain in the competition. The lowest-performing celebrity will be replaced with a new celebrity each week. The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their charity, with the last star on air earning an extra donation for their cause.

“Wait until you see what this cast has pulled off,” said Corie Henson EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement. “From sharing never-before-seen talents to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm – since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”

“After discovering The Masked Singer and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. Celebrity Show-Off is exactly that – a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television,” said executive producer Craig Plestis. “It’s a cutting edge take on celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in completely new ways, and put a smile on their faces in these trying times.”

“We’ve all seen shows where stars are produced to dance, or sing, or compete. This isn’t that. These celebrities are raw and unfiltered and no one knows what they’ll do next,” said executive producer Tom Forman. “That means making the show is the most challenging thing ever, and watching it is pure joy.”

Celebrity Show-Off airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

