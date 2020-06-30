Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in July 2020?

July is nearly here, and with most of the biggest summer events still canceled or postponed due to the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation, you might be looking for something to keep you occupied while you continue to quarantine. If so, Disney Plus has you covered, although July is pretty low-key compared to the winter months when it comes to new releases.
The long-awaited premiere of Hamilton, the filmed version of the broadway musical that retells the story of Alexander Hamilton, will be released on July 3, and Muppets Now will be released later in the month on July 31. Meanwhile, Disney is continuing it’s “Summer Movie Nights,” in July, which features a big new release every Friday night. Viewers have Solo: A Star Wars Story to look forward to first, followed by several X-Men movies, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Incredibles 2.
With hundreds of hours worth of content to explore over the next few weeks as the coronavirus continues sweeping the globe, Disney’s July lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in July 2020:
Released July 3
- Hamilton
- The Big Green
- The Mighty Ducks
- Race to Witch Mountain
- Animal ER
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ice Road Rescue
- Pixar in Real Life: “UP: Balloon Cart Away”
- Disney Family Sundays – “Peter Pan Shadow Box Theater”
- One Day at Disney – “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 108
Released July 10
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 1)
- Gigantosaurus (Season 1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (Season 3)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Disney Family Sundays – “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”
- One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109
Released July 17
- A Pre-Reopening Report from Disneyland
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (Seasons 1-2)
- The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
- Wild Chile (Season 1)
- Disney Family Sundays – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”
- One Day at Disney – “Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager”
- It’s a Dog Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale
Released July 24
- Rogue Trip
- Wild Congo (Season 1)
- Wild Sri Lanka (Season 1)
- Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”
- One Day at Disney – “Chris Christi: Helicopter Reporter”
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Released July 31
- Muppets Now
- Incredibles 2
- Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)
- Animal Showdown (Season 1)
- Best Job Ever (Season 1)
- Big Cat Games
- Cradle of the Gods
- Destination World (Season 1)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 8)
- Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (Season 1)
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Hunt for the Abonimable Snowman
- Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)
- King Fishers (Season 1)
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Marvel Funko (Seasons 1-2)
- Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
- Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (Season 1)
- What Sam Sees (Season 1)
- Disney Family Sundays – “Mickie and Minnie: Pillows”
- One Day at Disney – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for July 2020
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.