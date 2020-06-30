Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in July 2020?

Start Your Free Trial Here

July is nearly here, and with most of the biggest summer events still canceled or postponed due to the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation, you might be looking for something to keep you occupied while you continue to quarantine. If so, Disney Plus has you covered, although July is pretty low-key compared to the winter months when it comes to new releases.

The long-awaited premiere of Hamilton, the filmed version of the broadway musical that retells the story of Alexander Hamilton, will be released on July 3, and Muppets Now will be released later in the month on July 31. Meanwhile, Disney is continuing it’s “Summer Movie Nights,” in July, which features a big new release every Friday night. Viewers have Solo: A Star Wars Story to look forward to first, followed by several X-Men movies, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Incredibles 2.

With hundreds of hours worth of content to explore over the next few weeks as the coronavirus continues sweeping the globe, Disney’s July lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in July 2020:

Released July 3

Hamilton

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Race to Witch Mountain

Animal ER

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue

Pixar in Real Life: “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays – “Peter Pan Shadow Box Theater”

One Day at Disney – “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 108

Released July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 1)

(Season 1) Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

(Season 1) Secrets of the Zoo (Season 3)

(Season 3) Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays – “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109

Released July 17

A Pre-Reopening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (Season 1)

(Season 1) Disney Family Sundays – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day at Disney – “Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale

Released July 24

Rogue Trip

Wild Congo (Season 1)

(Season 1) Wild Sri Lanka (Season 1)

(Season 1) Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney – “Chris Christi: Helicopter Reporter”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Released July 31

Muppets Now

Incredibles 2

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

(Season 1) Animal Showdown (Season 1)

(Season 1) Best Job Ever (Season 1)

(Season 1) Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (Season 1)

(Season 1) Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 8)

(Season 8) Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (Season 1)

(Season 1) Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abonimable Snowman

Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)

(Season 1) King Fishers (Season 1)

(Season 1) Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (Season 1)

(Season 1) What Sam Sees (Season 1)

(Season 1) Disney Family Sundays – “Mickie and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day at Disney – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

