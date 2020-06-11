How to Watch ‘Don’t’ Game Show Streaming Online

In the tradition of Holey Moley, Press Your Luck, and Match Game, there’s a new summer game show coming to ABC called Don’t, which premieres Thursday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Don’t on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Don’t’ Preview

This new game show, from the mind of executive producer Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott, is a physical game show where “doing nothing is what it takes to win” because, during the physical challenges, there will be all sorts of “don’ts” that the contestants can’t do. Examples include “‘Don’t Slip,’ ‘Don’t Forget,’ ‘Don’t Laugh,’ ‘Don’t Say It,’ ‘Don’t Scream’ and a slew of ‘Don’t’ challenges you didn’t even know existed.”

“I’m excited for people to see Don’t and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: ‘Please Do Not,’” said Adam Scott in a press release.

The show description teases that in each episode, a four-member team will compete in five different physical challenges, working together to build their prize bank while facing a list of “don’ts.” “If they fail a challenge, they don’t earn money and suffer ridiculous consequences. Along the way, they’ll have the choice to take risks by pushing the Don’t Push Button or taking a chance on a Don’t You Dare, You. In the end, whatever money they have left in their bank – if anything – is theirs to keep. The series is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and features hilarious, unexpected moments that break from the traditional game show format.”

In episode one, premiering June 11, “Lisa, David, Jaime, and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York, do their best to master challenges ‘Don’t Get Tired,’ ‘Don’t Blink,’ ‘Don’t Drink,’ ‘Don’t Use Fowl Language’ and ‘Don’t Get Clocked’ in hopes of winning $100,000.”

In episode two, airing June 18, “Daniel and Nicole Kaufman from Los Angeles, California, and their two adult children/roommates, Tucker and Cody, show off their upside-down-baseball-catching, tug-of-war-rope-pulling, slingshot-fire-extinguishing skills in challenges ‘Don’t Play Ball in the House,’ ‘Don’t Play with Matches,’ ‘Don’t Budge,’ ‘Don’t Lose Your Grip’ and ‘Don’t Stop.'”

And in episode three, airing June 25, “Brothers Javier and Jabriel McIntosh from Atlanta, Georgia, bring their divorced parents, Angela and Eric, together again and attempt to win $100,000 by competing in challenges – ‘Don’t Turn the Car Around,’ ‘Don’t Play Ball in the House,’ ‘Don’t Beat Yourself Up,’ ‘Don’t Be Shocked’ and ‘Don’t Look Back.'”

The Don’t game show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

