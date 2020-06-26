How to Watch FX ‘Pose-A-Thon’ Special Online Without Cable

In honor of Pride Month, FX is airing a virtual Pose-A-Thon event with its biggest Pose stars to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ education and social change. The event airs Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Pose-A-Thon on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Pose-A-Thon’ Preview

For Pride Month, Pose stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of Pose, are coming together for a one-hour virtual celebration in partnership with GLSEN, The Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

The event promises to “bring together the voices of Pose for stories, songs, and support of LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts.”

Participants include Porter, Rodriguez, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Dyllón Burnside, Steven Canals, Dominique Jackson, Jeremy McClain, Janet Mock, Indya Moore, Our Lady J, Jason Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, and Patti LuPone.

“I’m so proud of our cast and producers for coming together to present an uplifting hour of song and stories,” said co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Steven Canals in a press release. “In the spirit of Pose, our goal is to celebrate joy, love, and, of course, pride, from our family to yours.”

“Since we’ve been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our Pose family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time. This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears’ efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations,” added executive producer, writer, and director Janet Mock.

In its first two seasons, Pose has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, earning Porter the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy, which is the first time an openly gay Black man has won the leading actor in a drama award.

Upon winning, Porter said in the press room, “Visibility and representation are the only things that create change. It’s when we’re visible that we have the power to create empathy through the way we tell stories. Being black and gay and out and being in this position and speaking from where I get to speak from is the change. I hope that young queer people of all colors can look at me and know that they can.”

The Pose-A-Thon special event airs Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

