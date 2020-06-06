Genesys 300 Live Stream: How to Watch IndyCar Texas Online Free

Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth will host the Genesys 300 when Indy Car Series returns Saturday.

Qualifying (5 p.m. ET start time) will be on NBC Sports Network, and the race itself (8 p.m. ET) will be on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Genesys 300 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Genesys 300 live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Genesys 300 live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with those channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Genesys 300 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Genesys 300 Preview

There will be a few changes due to COVID-19 precautions at the Genesys 300 this year. The usual 245 laps have been shortened to 200, and the drivers will each be competing using aeroscreen, a 60-pound metal and glass cockpit shield that is being utilized as a safety feature. There are some teams who have experience driving with aeroscreen, but several do not, and the new feature remains a primary concern for several drivers.

Count Graham Rahal amongst those who remain uncertain about what to expect. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval, just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval,” Rahal said this week. “We just don’t have any answers for that.”

2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi is also concerned about the effects of the Texas heat. “Obviously, Texas is a really hot race, and it’s already pretty physically demanding just because of that fact. With the screen, it’s going to be quite a bit hotter, so is it going to make that big of a difference or not? We haven’t really tested it, so we don’t really know.”

Josef Newgarden, who won the race last year, is excited to compete amongst the best in the business. “To be able to do that at Texas Motor Speedway is super exciting,” Newgarden said. “We’re thrust right into one of the most difficult tracks you can go to.” Difficult or not, he’s ready to go after a long hiatus.

“To have that opportunity to do it on primetime NBC and catch some new eyeballs of sports fans who have been deprived of sports is a pretty exciting prospect for all of us,” Newgarden said.

His competitors agree. Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe is excited to compete despite the uncertainty with aeroscreen looming over the event. “It’s an incredible innovation from IndyCar,” Hinchcliffe said. “There are a lot of question marks still. We haven’t run it on an oval, we haven’t run it at night, so we’re all going to kind of be learning on the fly.”

Here is a list of the drivers who will be competing in the 300-mile Genesys 300: