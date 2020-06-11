How to Watch ‘Ghost Adventures: Quarantine’ Online

The Travel Channel’s ghost-hunting hit Ghost Adventures is kicking off a four-part series that incorporates frightening paranormal phenomena while the ghost hunters are practicing self-isolation called Ghost Adventures: Quarantine. The first part premieres Thursday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Ghost Adventures: Quarantine on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Watch Travel Channel on Philo TV
The Travel Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:
Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Ghost Adventures: Quarantine live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
Watch Travel Channel on FuboTV
The Travel Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ghost Adventures: Quarantine live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Watch Travel Channel on Hulu With Live TV
The Travel Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ghost Adventures: Quarantine live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
‘Ghost Adventures: Quarantine’ Preview
On Thursday, June 11, the Travel Channel will premiere the first of four episodes where the Ghost Adventures crew “confronts frightening paranormal phenomena while self-isolating inside Zak Bagans’ haunted museum” and “in a first-ever moment, Bagans opens the infamous Dybbuk Box,” which is a wine box that is said to be haunted by a malicious, restless spirit.
For the special, Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley quarantined themselves for 10 days inside Bagan’s haunted museum in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The press release promises:
In a frightening expose filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team – maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic – discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects. With no recent visitors to the museum due to the closure, Bagans and the team are the first people in weeks to encounter these powerful paranormal forces and face them head on. And in a highly anticipated moment, Bagans finally opens the infamous Dybbuk Box to investigate its sinister influence.
Each hour-long episode, shot entirely by the foursome, will focus on the most menacing areas and artifacts within the museum, including the Devil’s Rocking Chair, Peggy the Doll, and the notorious Dybbuk Box – a terrifyingly haunted object believed to curse those who come in contact with it. Determined to find out if paranormal activity is magnified by the fear surrounding the pandemic, the team deploys new investigative tactics and scientific devices in their hunt for answers. With this, in a long-awaited moment, Zak Bagans opens the Dybbuk Box to understand the scope and power of its energy. During their investigation, the team also remote video interviews previous museum visitors, tour guides, and other special guests – people whose horrifying experiences in the museum form a baseline for what the team can expect. With their own apprehension at an all-time high, the crew fears the restless spirits inside the museum are more dangerous than ever.
“This is by far the most intense investigation and in-depth experiment we have ever done, considering the whole tone of doing a lockdown within a pandemic lockdown … it’s as raw and terrifying as it gets,” said Bagans in the press release. “Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before. We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level. This led us to finally open the Dybbuk Box – a moment that will live with me forever.”
Ghost Adventures: Quarantine premieres Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.
