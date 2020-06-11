How to Watch ‘Ghost Adventures: Quarantine’ Online

The Travel Channel’s ghost-hunting hit Ghost Adventures is kicking off a four-part series that incorporates frightening paranormal phenomena while the ghost hunters are practicing self-isolation called Ghost Adventures: Quarantine. The first part premieres Thursday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Ghost Adventures: Quarantine’ Preview

Ghost Adventures Crew Quarantine Inside Haunted Museum on June 11, 2020crew to quarantine inside haunted Las Vegas museum They came back and they will finally open the dybbuk box. Do not forget to watch this Quarantine Episode on June 11, 2020 new episode. 2020-05-07T03:32:31Z

On Thursday, June 11, the Travel Channel will premiere the first of four episodes where the Ghost Adventures crew “confronts frightening paranormal phenomena while self-isolating inside Zak Bagans’ haunted museum” and “in a first-ever moment, Bagans opens the infamous Dybbuk Box,” which is a wine box that is said to be haunted by a malicious, restless spirit.

For the special, Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley quarantined themselves for 10 days inside Bagan’s haunted museum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The press release promises:

In a frightening expose filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team – maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic – discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects. With no recent visitors to the museum due to the closure, Bagans and the team are the first people in weeks to encounter these powerful paranormal forces and face them head on. And in a highly anticipated moment, Bagans finally opens the infamous Dybbuk Box to investigate its sinister influence. Each hour-long episode, shot entirely by the foursome, will focus on the most menacing areas and artifacts within the museum, including the Devil’s Rocking Chair, Peggy the Doll, and the notorious Dybbuk Box – a terrifyingly haunted object believed to curse those who come in contact with it. Determined to find out if paranormal activity is magnified by the fear surrounding the pandemic, the team deploys new investigative tactics and scientific devices in their hunt for answers. With this, in a long-awaited moment, Zak Bagans opens the Dybbuk Box to understand the scope and power of its energy. During their investigation, the team also remote video interviews previous museum visitors, tour guides, and other special guests – people whose horrifying experiences in the museum form a baseline for what the team can expect. With their own apprehension at an all-time high, the crew fears the restless spirits inside the museum are more dangerous than ever.

Zak Bagans Speaks During His Coronavirus & Temporary Closed of his Haunted MuseumThe Zak Bagans has posted a message online reassuring fans of the paranormal that we can all get through the COVID-19 lockdown together and encouraged people to make others laugh in these difficult times He also spoke about how he's doing his bit to beat the "evil entity" that is the coronavirus and thanked frontline medical workers for the efforts. "typically when I hear the word 'lockdown' I'm preparing to get locked in some building facing some bad, evil spirits." However, things have changed, not just for Zak, but for the rest of the world. He added, "I am on lockdown, I am in my house, I've been avoiding everybody, doing social distancing and I'm doing my part to beat another different evil entity, which is the coronavirus." At a time when it's easy to feel alone and isolated, Zak told fans, "think of this as if we're all doing a lockdown together, and we're all fighting this together." Although times are tough at the moment, Zak reassured fans that by working together we can get through this. He said, "I know there's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of fear, there's a lot of depression right now, but we are going to pull through." He went on to remind us that the best way to ensure our lives get back to normal sooner is to keep following the official advice and practice social distancing. He added, "stay home, don't go out. You have to remember that we can affect other people and even though you might not have the worst symptoms, you could be infecting somebody who's going to react to it differently and more severely." Zak then spoke directly to frontline medical workers, "I wanna send a message to all of our health care workers, our doctors, our nurses, everybody, that is working on the frontlines of this." He told them "thank you so much for what you're doing." Zak also shared a few tips on how to deal with being stuck at home, "be creative, do some writing, do some artwork," but his top tip to ease the current situation was to spread some cheer. He said, "it's important to make your friends laugh. Make your families laugh. Send them stupid videos and memes." Zak admitted that he and his Travel Channel co-stars, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley, had been sending uplifting clips to one another during the lockdown. #CoronavirusLockdown #GhostAdventuresZakBagans 2020-04-08T10:24:41Z

“This is by far the most intense investigation and in-depth experiment we have ever done, considering the whole tone of doing a lockdown within a pandemic lockdown … it’s as raw and terrifying as it gets,” said Bagans in the press release. “Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before. We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level. This led us to finally open the Dybbuk Box – a moment that will live with me forever.”

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine premieres Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.

